By Thahasello Mphatsoe
Multimedia Journalist
6 Jun 2023
10:13 am

VIDEO: Gauteng welcomes new crime prevention wardens

The Gauteng government introduced the 2 000 new crime prevention wardens on Sunday.

New crime prevention wardens took part in a pass out parade at Tsakane Stadium in Ekurhuleni at the weekend.

The Gauteng government, led by the Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi introduced the 2 000 new crime prevention wardens on Sunday. The parade marks the end of their training and their deployment into Gauteng communities. The wardens will assist law enforcement officers in fighting crime, vandalism, corruption and lawlessness.

