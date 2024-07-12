Nine KZN cops in court after shooting businessman

The Pinetown businessman managed to escape and opened a case of attempted murder against the police officers.

Nine police officers made an appearance at Pinetown Magistrates’ Court, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), on Thursday after being charged with attempted murder.

According to Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Phaladi Shuping, the charges relate to an incident on 30 May 2024 when police officers pulled over a businessman on the M13 in Pinetown.

“It is alleged that the police shot at him (the businessman) whilst he was sitting in the car,” Shuping said.

“The businessman did not suffer any injuries but a case of attempted murder was opened against the police officers,” added Shuping.

Ipid took over the case on 3 June and as a result of their investigation, the nine police officers allegedly involved in the incident were arrested on Thursday, 11 June. They appeared in court on the same day.

Each officer was granted bail worth R5 000, and the case was postponed to 20 August 2024 for further investigations.

Ipid investigates Midrand shooting

Earlier in the week, Ipid said it had opened an investigation after police allegedly attacked a minibus taxi transporting workers in Midrand, Gauteng.

It comes after one of the men in the minibus passed away at Tembisa Hospital on Wednesday. 21-year-old Lifalethu Mashazi died after spending more than a month in a coma.

The attack took place on 17 May.

News24 reported that the minibus taxi was shot at while transporting the night-shift workers home early in the morning.

One of the workers told the publication that the driver and a passenger were shot while the minibus was moving.

Murder for R2 500

Also earlier in the week, the Dundee Regional Court sentenced 37-year-old Sihle Acute Dlamini for the murder of ward councillor Nompumelelo Zondi, which appeared to be a politically motivated hit.

Dlamini initially confessed to receiving R2 500 for the assassination but later backtracked on his confession.

Still, political provocations were argued in court that saw the accused given a life sentence.

Additional reporting by Gareth Cotterell.