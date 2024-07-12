Durban couple nabbed with R1.2 million suspected stolen car parts

The couple failed to provide a reasonable explanation or documentation for the suspected stolen goods.

The suspected stolen property and possible counterfeit goods were found at their residence in Durban North. Photo: Saps

Police have arrested a couple in KwaZulu-Natal after they were found with suspected stolen car parts and accessories worth over R1 million.

The South African Police Service (Saps) Ethekwini Economic Infrastructure Task Team pounced after it received information about a man and woman dealing in suspected stolen property and possible counterfeit goods from their residence in Durban North.

No explanation or documentation

Saps spokesperson Captain Carmen Rhynes said officers applied for a search warrant, which was approved and proceeded to the identified premises.

“Police met with the identified suspect and a search was then conducted on the property. During the search, police officers found a substantial amount of boxes, each containing known branded car parts which were kept inside a safe, situated underneath a staircase,” said Rhynes.

Rhynes said a further search led police to a store room inside the property, where more boxes containing various brands of car spares and accessories were stored.

“A search was also conducted on a vehicle in the property which belongs to the couple, and further stock of car motor spares were found. On questioning the couple, they failed to provide a reasonable explanation or documentation to be in possession of the suspected stolen goods.

“The couple aged between 55 and 63 were subsequently arrested and recoveries to the value of 1.2 million were made respectively. Further investigation is in progress and additional charges are imminent,” Rhynes said.

Warning to backyard criminals

The Ethekwini District Commissioner Major General Makhosazana Victoria Kheswa issued a warning to criminals

“Let this be a warning to backyard criminals. We will do whatever it takes to ensure we sift our opportunistic criminals in our communities. I want to commend the EIT (Economic Infrastructure Task) team for the excellent arrest and recovery,” Makhosazana said.

Mosque attack

Meanwhile, in an unrelated matter, an investigation is currently underway in Greenwood Park in KZN after two homemade explosive devices were discovered at a mosque along Kenneth Kaunda Road.

According to Brigadier Jay Naicker, the suspects, who were caught carrying the explosives, fled the scene and threw the devices into the mosque premises when interrupted by a security vehicle which was making rounds in the area.

The trustees of the mosque have labelled the incident an “attempted act of terrorism”..

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects.

