No developments in ‘strange’ kidnapping of Nkangala municipal manager

Kgomotso Phooko

It has been five days since Nkangala District municipal manager Maggie Skhosana and her driver were kidnapped outside the municipal gates, with polic reporting no new developments in the case.

Municipal manager kidnapping

Skhosana and her driver, Ms. G. Mtsweni, were accosted by suspects in a white sedan wearing police uniforms before they could enter the premises.

This happened in full view of the security guards who work at the municipal office in Mpumalanga. Both cars were seen driving in the same direction following each other.

Police immediately launched a search and rescue operation. Her wheelchair and vehicle were later found ditched en route to the small town of Kriel.

A thorough search was conducted within the vicinity of the area, but there was no signs of either women.

READ MORE: Family of man killed by seven cops live in fear, as accused released on bail

‘Strange’ case

Brigadier Selvy Mohlala told Newzroom Afrika this was the first kidnapping case of its kind ever to occur in the province.

“Another strange issue is that we have not received any calls requesting ransom money in terms of their release up to now.

“It is something strange in terms of kidnapping because normally what happens when somebody is kidnapped is that the kidnappers will call within a few hours and say they want their ransom amount of money, but in this particular case, unfortunately, no calls have been made from our side of the police,” said Mohlala.

Mohlala said police are working closely with the kidnapped municipal manager’s family, but that no information has arisen on their side.

List of motives

He said he hoped the seasoned team of detectives assigned to the case are able to crack it.

He also said they were looking into an array of possible kidnapping motives.

“We have opened all the doors; there’s a possibility that it’s something that has to do with her work, but it can also be a pure criminal activity.

“So we do not want to narrow our scope, we are investigating all the aspects.”

He pleaded with the kidnappers to bring back both women unharmed.

Mohlala also appealed to the community to assist in the investigation by bringing forward any information at their disposal.

NOW READ: Search for Bokgabo Poo’s missing body parts leads to discovery of another body