SA cop killings: NW police officer gunned down in broad daylight on way to work

The Klerksdorp sergeant was tragically killed just months before marking her 20-year milestone as a police officer.

Sergeant Fundiswa Motlhaoleng was fatally shot on Tuesday afternoon, 14 January 2025 in Klerksdorp. Pictures: Facebook and iStock

Sergeant Fundiswa Motlhaoleng’s usual trip to work took a fatal turn on Tuesday afternoon, 14 January, when she was gunned down in Randlespark, in Klerksdorp.

The police officer’s bloody murder is the latest in an alarming spate of cop killings across South Africa.

On Wednesday, police spokesperson, Brigadier Sebata Makgwabone, told The Citizen that May this year would have marked 20 years in the police force for Motlhaoleng.

According to the police spokesperson, the 45-year-old officer, who served with the Jouberton Visible Policing Unit, was shot in broad daylight while travelling to work in full uniform in her private vehicle.

North West police officer’s shock murder

“The incident took place on Taljaart Kruger Street, where three empty cartridges and an ammunition were found. Motlhaoleng’s body was found with what appeared to be gunshot wounds on the jaw and hand.” Makgwabone.

Makgwabone confirmed that a manhunt is underway for the four suspects who sped off at a high speed in a black Volkswagen Polo.

He said that the Hawks have stepped in to lead the investigation, though no arrests have been made and the motive for the attack remains unclear.

‘Senseless killing undermines police service’

Acting North West police commissioner, Major General Patrick Asaneng, has condemned the killing, describing it as a senseless act that undermines the police service and its ability to serve the community.

The commissioner has instructed investigators to prioritise the case and ensure the suspects are brought to justice. He also urged officers to remain vigilant at all times, whether on or off duty.

New Year’s Eve tragedy: Murder of Bay rookie cop Callan Andrews

On New Year’s Eve, Constable Callan Andrews was gunned down in the notorious suburb of Helenvale, situated in Nelson Mandela Bay’s gang-ridden Northern Areas.

Slain Nelson Mandela Bay Police Constable Callan Andrews. Picture: Facebook/ Brett Andrews

The 29-year-old constable, attached to the Gelvandale Police Station, was shot in the head shortly after he helped push-start a police van that broke down at around 5.35pm.

At the time of the incident, the officer was on patrol in Voisin Road.

Andrews, who had only been serving in the police force for two months, was rushed to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The tragic killing of the police constable thrust into the spotlight gangsterism in the area, poor police resources, as well as the training and protection of police officers.

Since then, the Gqeberha community claimed that the police vehicle breakdown in a high-risk area led to the murder of the young officer.

A memorandum handed over to Nelson Mandela Bay South African Police Service district commissioner, Major-General Vuyisile Ncata, served as a formal complaint against the Saps and Police Minister Senzo Mchunu regarding the murder of Andrews, while also calling for better protection of police officers.

“The community at large asserts that the Saps has, through negligence, failed to protect one of its own by deploying Constable Andrews into a high-risk gang-affected area with a faulty vehicle,” the complaint stated.

