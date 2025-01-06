Rookie cop’s shock murder: Bay residents blame Saps ‘negligence’, one suspect released

Gqeberha community claims police vehicle break-down in a high-risk area led to murder of Constable Callan Andrews on New Year's Eve.

One of the two teens arrested for the cold-blooded murder of on-duty Police Constable Callan Andrews in Gqeberha’s gang-ridden Northern Areas suburb of Helenvale on New Year’s Eve, has been released on Monday, 6 January.

His release comes a day after a large group of residents marched to the Gelvandale Police Station where the slain constable’s mother, Jean Serfontein, handed over a memorandum to Nelson Mandela Bay Saps district commissioner, Major-General Vuyisile Ncata.

Bay constable murder: Spotlight on protection of police officers

The tragic killing of the police constable thrust into the spotlight gangsters’ reign of blood and bullets in the area, poor police resources, as well as the training and protection of police officers.

Helenvale – which is reportedly the stomping ground of more than 20 gangs – earned itself the nickname of “Katanga” after the war-stricken province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

One suspect released, more arrests ‘imminent’

On Monday, Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana confirmed the release of the 18-year-old who was arrested alongside a 17-year-old minor by the Gqeberha Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit of the Hawks on Saturday, 4 January.

According to Mhlakuvana, he “could not be positively linked to the case”. The spokesperson added that more arrests were “imminent as investigations continue”.

The other suspect, a 17-year-old teenager accused of shooting the Gqeberha police officer execution-style, made a brief in-camera court appearance at the Nerina One Stop Youth Justice Centre in Schauderville on Monday.

The case has been remanded to tomorrow [Tuesday, 7 January].

The youth, who cannot be named, is charged with the murder of Andrews and the theft of a state firearm.

ALSO READ: Gangster arrested for crossfire killing of off-duty CT cop

Tragic New Year’s Eve murder: Constable gunned down in cold blood

The 29-year-old constable attached to the Gelvandale Police Station, was shot in the head on New Year’s Eve, shortly after helping to push-start a police van that broke down at around 5.35pm.

At the time of the incident, the officer was on patrol in Helenvale’s infamous Kobus Road.

Andrews, who graduated from the police academy last year before he was appointed on 1 October, was rushed to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

“The suspects allegedly grabbed his service pistol [and] fatally wounded him. He was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital,” said Mhlakuvana.

‘They don’t fight fair’ – Father of slain Constable Callan Andrews

Algoa FM reported on Sunday that Callan’s father who is also a police officer, Brett Andrews, addressed the angry crowd outside the police station on Sunday.

In his emotional speech, the devastated father issued a warning to gangsters in the area.

“These animals, they don’t fight fair. They will shoot you from behind. Let’s deal with them decisively,” Andrews said.

The cowards who killed my son … deserve to burn in hell for what they did.

Callan’s uncle, Chris Andrews, raised the pressing issue of poor social conditions giving rise to gangsterism in Helenvale.

According to him, the broken-down police vehicle which his nephew was pushing, symbolised the “brokenness of our law enforcement”.

Formal complaint: Saps, police minister under fire in memorandum

Meanwhile, the three-page memorandum served as a formal complaint against the Saps and Police Minister Senzo Mchunu regarding the murder of Andrews while also calling for better protection of our men and women in blue.

“The community at large asserts that the Saps has, through negligence, failed to protect one of its own by deploying Constable Andrews into a high-risk gang-affected area with a faulty vehicle.

“This memorandum seeks justice for Constable Andrews and demands protection for Saps officials against such negligence which has resulted in the brutal loss of life.”

ALSO READ: SA’s grim unsolved crimes in 2024: Joshlin Smith, Jacques Freitag and Mark Lifman

Saps ‘negligence’? Call for Ipid investigation into ‘severe systemic failures’

The memorandum also called on the police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), to conduct a full and independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the constable’s death.

“This investigation should determine whether Saps negligence, both in terms of the vehicle’s condition and the failure to provide proper backup, contributed to the officer’s demise”.

The document, in the name of the slain cop’s father, notes that the “tragic death” of Constable Andrews highlighted severe systemic failures within the South African Police Service, including inadequate vehicle maintenance, lack of proper risk assessment, and failure to provide necessary backup in dangerous situations.

“We urge the Saps Minister, Provincial Commissioner, and relevant authorities to take immediate action to address these failures, ensure accountability, and prevent future losses of life within Saps,” the memorandum further stated.

NOW READ: WATCH: Security guard, suspect killed during failed CIT heist in Gqeberha