Two men charged for accomplice’s killing after cop’s murder in Mabopane armed robbery

The suspects also face charges of robbery and possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.

Two men have been charged with the killing of their Zimbabwean accomplice after initially being arrested for the murder of a police officer during an armed robbery incident in Mabopane, Gauteng.

Joseph Mjozi Makhubele and Bongani Wilson Mabena were charged last week on 18 December, following a breakthrough in investigations by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), also known as the Hawks.

Mabopane armed robbery sees cop killed

Makhubele and Mabena were implicated in an armed robbery that led to the murder of a police officer in 2022.

According to the Hawks, Sergeant TP Losaba, an off-duty officer, and his girlfriend were ambushed by three armed suspects upon arriving at their home in Mabopane, north of Pretoria.

The incident occurred on the night of the attack.

The suspects forced the victims into the house, where they encountered other family members.

“They demanded valuables and confined the victims to a toilet.

“During the confrontation, the officer retrieved his service pistol and engaged in a shootout with the suspects, resulting in the death of one suspect,” Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Lloyd Ramovha said in a statement.

Losaba, a member of the rapid rail police unit at Rietgat Police Station in Soshanguve, was fatally shot by another suspect.

The deceased suspect was later identified as Chris Mazeti, a Zimbabwean national.

Mabopane armed robbery suspects charged

Makhubele and Mabena were subsequently arrested and initially appeared in the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrate’s Court for Losaba’s murder.

Ramovha confirmed that the suspects have since been additionally charged with Mazeti’s killing.

“Two cases of murder were registered at Mabopane Police Station in November 2022.

“Furthermore, they face charges of robbery and possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.”

The case has been postponed to 16 January 2025 for a high court date and court case number.

Hawks officer arrested for wife’s murder

Meanwhile, a Hawks warrant officer has been arrested for the murder of his wife following a domestic dispute.

It is alleged that Monwabisi Patrick Nyamanda had an argument with his wife over the weekend on 21 December at their home in Khayamnandi, Stellenbosch.

During the altercation, the 41-year-old wife attempted to flee the house, but Nyamanda allegedly followed her and fired several shots.

“The wife ran into the neighbour’s house, but the police officer allegedly followed her inside the house and fired several shots again, in full view of the residents in the house.

“The victim succumbed to her injuries and was declared dead by medical personnel.”

The incident was reported to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), which led to the officer’s arrest.