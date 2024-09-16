Off-duty cop found dead on street in East London

The off-duty police officer was found dead on on Mxina Street just after 1am on Saturday. The provincial commissioner urged officers to be cautious.

The Hawks have taken over a case relating to a police officer who was stabbed to death in East London.

They have also appealed to the community for more information after the off-duty constable was found lying on the street in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police officer found on the street

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene said she was saddened by the “tragic and untimely death” of the officer.

It is alleged that at about 1.15am, the 28-year-old constable from Duncan VillagePolice Station was found lying on Mxina Street, Nompumelelo, with an open wound in his upper body.

“At this stage, the circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown,” a statement from the provincial commissioner said.

“Police have opened a case of murder, and the investigation has been taken over by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) for further investigation.”

Police officers need to be ‘extra vigilant’ when off-duty

Provincial Commissioner Mene said, “Our sincere condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.

“The Hawks are investigating this case, and we hope with the assistance from residents to speedily make an arrest.”

She appealed to police officers to be “extra vigilant at all times” but “especially when they are off-duty”.

“Our foot soldiers dedicate their lives to protect their communities, and for that reason, they could easily be targeted by criminals, when they are off-duty.”

Mene urged anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of suspects to contact the investigating team on 082 772 3664.

Information may also be shared via Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

Cops murdered in their scores

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu revealed in August that at least 21 police officers were killed in the first quarter of the year (16 off-duty and 5 on-duty officers), with the largest number of officers being from the Eastern Cape (5), KwaZulu-Natal (4) and Western Cape (4).

“We will ensure that our personnel receive the support and resources they need to perform their duties safely and effectively,” the minister said.

“Their courage and resilience must be matched by our commitment to their safety.”

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel.