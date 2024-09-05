Criminals will ‘face the music’ if they attack police, warns Eastern Cape MEC

The warning comes after controversial Mthatha West traditional leader Daluxolo Mareke and two others were killed during a shootout with the police

Eastern Cape transport and community safety Member of the Executive Council (MEC) Xolile Nqatha has warned criminals who are hell-bent on attacking police in the province to refrain from doing so or “face the music.”

This comes after controversial Mthatha West traditional leader Daluxolo Mareke and two others were killed during a shootout with the police on Wednesday.

Police shootout

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said an officer in his forties, sustained a gunshot wound and was rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

“One of the deceased persons is Sakhumzi Mareke (42) and was a person of interest in several incidents of extortion in the Mthatha area. A case of attempted murder was opened for further investigation.

“An inquest docket was also opened and will be transferred to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) for further handling. Three firearms with ammunition were also recovered from the scene,” Mawisa said.

ALSO READ: Controversial Mthatha West chief Daluxolo Mareke killed in shootout with police [VIDEO]

‘Refrain from attacking and blocking police’

Nqatha has warned criminals to respect the law.

“We commend the police for their bravery in not surrendering to these criminals who were brazen and disdainful for confronting and attacking our police.

“As the provincial government, we want to warn criminals to refrain from attacking and blocking police from doing their job or face the music. We hope that this incident will send a strong message to criminals that indeed the time to massage criminals has long gone in the province,” Nqatha said.

Attacks on police

Eastern Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene said they are shocked by the incident.

“This is one of the worst forms of attack on police. The incident was shocking and despicable. The members are urged to be on alert at all times and must always heed safety precautionary measures and be operationally ready, “said Mene

Mareke was recently accused of being the mastermind behind the rampant extortion of schools in the area by Abathembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo.

Police killings

At least 21 police officers were killed in the first quarter (16 off-duty and 5 on-duty officers), with the largest number of officers being from the Eastern Cape (5), KwaZulu-Natal (4) and Western Cape (4).

This was revealed by Police Minister Senzo Mchunu last week.

“We will ensure that our personnel receive the support and resources they need to perform their duties safely and effectively. Their courage and resilience must be matched by our commitment to their safety.”

The quarterly crime statistics reflect crimes that occurred during the last quarter of the previous financial year (1 January 2024 to 31 March 2024) as well as the first quarter of this financial year (1 April 2024 to 30 June 2024).

ALSO READ: Trigger-happy police have no accountability in KZN – experts