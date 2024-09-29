Woman arrested at OR Tambo Airport for trafficking drugs in stomach

This is the eleventh drug mule to be arrested at the airport in two months.

A 21-year-old South Africa drug mule has been arrested at OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA). Picture: Neil McCartney

A 21-year-old South African drug mule has been arrested at OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) for trafficking drugs that were found in her stomach.

The woman was handcuffed by the South Africa Police Services (SAPS) and the South African Revenue Services (SARS) Customs at the Johannesburg airport.

This is the eleventh drug mule to be arrested at ORTIA in two months.

Drug bullets

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the drug mule was profiled and intercepted as she was arriving on a flight from São Paulo, Brazil on Sunday morning, just before 9am

“She was taken to a local hospital where an X-ray confirmed that she was having foreign objects in her stomach.

“She has already released a number of bullets from her body and is in police custody where police are closely monitoring the release of further drug bullets. This process is still unfolding,” Mathe said.

[11TH DRUG MULE ARRESTED AT ORTIA IN 2 MONTHS] A 21-year-old South African female drug mule was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday morning. She had just landed from São Paulo. An x-ray confirmed she had swallowed the drugs. She has started releasing the drugs. pic.twitter.com/N3qEZvMxi4 — Athlenda Mathe (@AthlendaM) September 29, 2024

Drug trafficking

The National Commissioner of SAPS, General Fannie Masemola commended the vigilance of members of SARS and SAPS at the Airport.

“Our men and women in blue working closely with SARS customs and various stakeholders continue to assert the authority of the state at all our ports of entry. We appreciate the hard work and dedication of our members and urge them to do more to squeeze the space for criminals.

“Drug traffickers are feeling the heat and there is nowhere to hide,” said Masemola.

SAPS and SARS customs, immigration, and the Border Management Authority (BMA) at ORTIA have intercepted several drug traffickers.

Drug mules

Last week. a 30-year-old Namibian drug mule was arrested after arriving from São Paulo.

The woman was also taken for medical examination and released more than 60 drug bullets.

She has since appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrates Court on a charge of dealing in drugs.

Earlier this month, a Nigerian drug mule was arrested after he was found in possession of cocaine that was concealed in aircraft head phones.

The man had just landed from São Paulo. He has already appeared before the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on a charge of dealing in drugs.

