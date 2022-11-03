Senior citizens apprehend robbers in post office while waiting for pensions

Gareth Cotterell

Two armed robbers were apprehended by a group of about 200 pensioners in Durban on Wednesday.

The attempted robbery occurred at the Post Office in Lamontville at 10am, where the pensioners were waiting to receive their monthly pensions.

Armed robbery

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala, the robbers held up the post office’s staff in full view of the pensioners.

“At gunpoint, they forced the manager and staff to open the safe and they stole two bags containing cash,” said Gwala.

Pensioners nab suspects

The senior citizens then chased the robbers and caught two of the suspects.

The third suspect, who was carrying the cash and had a firearm, managed to escape.

Gwala said no shots were fired, nor were any injuries reported.

“The suspects, aged 26 and 28, were placed under arrest and will appear before the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, on charges of business robbery,” said Gwala.

Man gunned down outside his home

Meanwhile, a man was killed outside his home in Umkomaas, on KwaZulu-Natal’s south coast, on Thursday morning.

Netcare911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said that gunmen in a car stopped outside the man’s gate and started shooting at him.

“When the man went out to investigate, the gunmen opened fire, using high calibre weapons,” said Herbst.

“When we arrived, we found the man lying face down in a pool of blood in the garden.”

