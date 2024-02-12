PICS: Major drug lab busted in Krugersdorp West

Hawks have uncovered a suspected superlab in Krugersdorp West, leading to nine arrests.

A clandestine drug lab has been discovered in Krugersdorp West. Picture: Hawks

The Hawks busted a clandestine drug laboratory worth millions in Krugersdorp West, where nine suspects, including two women, were arrested.

Superlab

Hawks’ spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale, said the Hawks discovered what the police believe to be a superlab on Monday operating on a factory scale on Pulley Street, Boltonia, in Krugersdorp West, and the suspects, aged between 18 and 55, were arrested.

The drug lab was discovered after some claims regarding its operation came to light.

“The members of the Serious Organised Crime Investigation team descended upon the dilapidated factory, where they found an assortment of methamphetamine-producing chemicals in large quantities,” Mogale said.

The Hawks confirmed that the suspects will make their first appearance in the Krugersdorp Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, facing charges of manufacturing illicit drugs.

Major General Ebrahim Kadwa, the Hawks’ provincial head in Gauteng, praised the team’s excellent work and urged them to go after the kingpins.

The investigations into the drug lab continue.

Three arrested for possession of illicit drugs and stolen batteries

On Friday, the police in Phalaborwa, Limpopo, arrested three male suspects for unlawful possession of illicit drugs and suspected stolen tower batteries in separate locations.

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the team investigated reports of illegal drug trafficking in the area and was able to apprehend a 41-year-old male foreign national who was found in possession of drugs thought to be CAT – a highly addictive and illegal stimulant drug that is like methamphetamine.

In a different incident, a 35-year-old man suspect was found in possession of illegal drugs, possibly crystal meth, at a home close to a hospital.

“The total street value of the drugs confiscated is estimated at R3000, and an undisclosed amount of cash was also seized,” Ledwaba said.

Ledwaba added that tactical information also led to the arrest of a 41-year-old male suspect at Ghost House in Phalaborwa for possession of suspected stolen tower batteries worth R5 000.

Major General Jan Scheepers, the acting provincial commissioner of police for Limpopo, praised the teams’ cooperative efforts for the successful arrests.

