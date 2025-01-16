Brazen and brutal: Elderly couple in shock Plett street attack [VIDEO]

The attacker was arrested less than 24 hours after CCTV footage of the horrifying Plett panga attack went viral on social media.

A man was arrested on Wednesday evening following a panga attack in broad daylight on an elderly couple in Plettenberg Bay. Pictures: Facebook/ Andres Snyman eBlockwatch

The circulation of CCTV footage of a vicious panga attack on an elderly couple in Plettenberg Bay on Tuesday has assisted in the swift arrest of a 27-year-old suspect on Wednesday evening.

Following the horrifying incident, the video was posted to Facebook.

The footage – showing a panga-wielding man attacking a couple out on their early morning stroll in Challenge Drive – quickly went viral.

Plett panga attack: Community hands suspect over to police

In less than 24 hours, the man was arrested by the police in Qolweni after the culprit was caught by community members at about 9pm.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed that Plettenberg Bay police were investigating a “robbery aggravated case”, which occurred at approximately 5:18am on Tuesday.

Van Wyk said the suspect will appear in court once charged.

WATCH: Elderly couple puts up heroic fight

The footage shows the suspect approaching the 70-year-old woman and her 73-year-old husband from behind and attempting to grab the woman’s handbag.

The brave lady however holds on for dear life.

The attacker then starts hacking at the couple with a panga and pushes them to the ground, while they continue to put up a fight. Eventually the attacker runs off with the man’s hat.

Warning: This video might upset sensitive viewers

The couple was taken to Mediclinic Plettenberg Bay by a passing motorist where the woman was treated for cuts and a broken arm and her husband for a stab wound in the head.

ALSO READ: SA cop killings: NW police officer gunned down in broad daylight on way to work

Plett couple miraculously escapes serious injury in panga attack

According to a post shared on Mossel Bay Advertiser’s Facebook page, the couple’s injuries are “not as bad as they could have been”.

The Facebook user identified himself as a friend of the couple’s son.

“I just spoke to him now. Remarkably, the injuries are not as bad as they could have been. The dad had seven stitches in his head, but the panga luckily didn’t go through the skull.

“His mom’s in surgery right now to fix her broken arm from being flung to the ground, and a couple of stitches for two stab wounds to the same arm,” posted the friend.

“It could have been worse if the knife had gone into the body. Praise God they are alive. Please keep them in your prayers,” the post read.

The couple has since been discharged from hospital.

NOW READ: Brutal Orkney resort attack: ‘Hubbly bubbly’ suspects make bail