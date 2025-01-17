Search for suspects underway after Mpumalanga police officer killed in apparent hit

Lieutenant-Colonel Pieter Pretorius, 59, was the commander of the Vehicle Identification Unit in Ermelo.

Police have launched a manhunt after a 59-year-old police officer was shot dead in an apparent hit in Mpumalanga.

Lieutenant-Colonel Pieter Pretorius, commander of the Vehicle Identification Unit in Ermelo, was reportedly on his way to see an informant when an armed suspect accosted him.

Manhunt

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane said a search for suspects is underway.

“Circumstances surrounding this incident are still sketchy at this stage, and more details will be shared at a later stage. However, it is reported that Lieutenant Colonel Pretorius was driving in an official vehicle when he was shot. The vehicle was riddled with bullet holes.

“After the shooting, the assailant allegedly got into a white sedan and fled the scene.”

Ndubane said a team of experts in the investigation field has been assembled to probe the incident with the hope of arresting anyone behind the murder.

Condolences

The acting provincial commissioner of the Saps in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi has called on communities to rally behind the police and share any information relating to the murder of Pretorius.

Mkhwanazi has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Colonel’s family, friends and colleagues.

He vowed that the perpetrators of this heinous crime would be “hunted down and swiftly brought to justice.”

“Killing of Police is a direct attack on the state. We are adamant that we will soon make a breakthrough as the society has been robbed of an asset that was contributing to their safety.”

Police urge anyone with information that may assist in apprehending the suspect(s) to call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.

