Police arrest one suspect following mass shooting at Bronkhorstspruit tavern

Five people were killed and six others were injured in the attack.

Police have made a major breakthrough and arrested one of the two suspects involved in the deadly mass shooting at a tavern near Tshwane.

The shooting occurred in Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, on Sunday morning, 05 October 2025.

Six others were wounded during the attack.

Arrest

Gauteng Police spokesperson Brenda Muridili said the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Investigations, working together with members from Saps Bronkhorstpruit, pounced on the suspects on Tuesday.

“The suspect was arrested during a tracing operation on 21 October 2025 in Zithobeni, the township where the incident happened. He will be appearing before the Bronkhorstpruit Magistrate’s Court on 23 October 2025, facing charges of five counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder.

“Five of the victims who were admitted to the hospital for medical attention have since been discharged, while the sixth remains in hospital,” Muridili said.

Shooting

According to police, witnesses said two men known in the community came into the tavern and demanded that one of the patrons hand over his licensed firearm. A shot went off, and when the patrons ran outside, the suspects fired randomly.

Muridili said the patron with a firearm was shot and injured, and his firearm was taken.

“The incident resulted in five fatalities and six injuries. The injured were transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment. Only one deceased has been identified so far, and all the injured have been identified.

“The injured patron whose firearm was taken will be charged with contravention of the Firearms Control Act, Act 60 of 2000, for the negligent handling of his 9mm pistol,” Muridili said.

KZN shooting

Meanwhile, police are searching for suspects involved in the shooting of two men in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

One person was dead and another injured in the suspected hit on Argyle Road near Umgeni Road in the Durban CBD on Tuesday.

