Police confiscate counterfeit petroleum products, 4 Zimbabweans arrested

The raid yielded more than 3 000 litres of petroleum oil imitating reputable brands.

The team descended upon an address in Monavoni, a suburb on the outskirts of Centurion. Picture: Saps

In a coordinated operation on Tuesday, law enforcement authorities conducted a raid in Centurion, Gauteng, resulting in the confiscation of a significant consignment of counterfeit petroleum oil products valued at R225 000.

The operation, led by the National Counterfeit Unit and Commercial Crimes Investigations (CCI), in conjunction with brand protection agencies, followed actionable intelligence, according to police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda van Wyk.

Acting on obtained warrants, the team descended upon an address in Monavoni, a suburb on the outskirts of Centurion.

The raid yielded more than 3 000 litres of petroleum oil imitating reputable brands. Subsequently, authorities apprehended four Zimbabwean nationals, pending verification of their residency status by the Department of Home Affairs.

The suspects are expected to appear before a magistrate’s court facing charges for the contravention of the Counterfeit Goods Act 37 of 1997.

Fake diesel alert: Are you pumping your ride with paraffin?

The Citizen previously reported on filling stations across all nine provinces which have been found taking motorists and the government for a ride by dispensing fake diesel.

The alarming findings of an investigation by the Department for Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) at various filling stations across the country, revealed 70 fuel distribution sites were selling diesel with “compromised quality”.

The altered diesel is allegedly mixed with illuminated paraffin and could have serious implications for vehicle engines and lead to mechanical problems in the long run.

The DMRE performs “regular and random” testing on fuel samples from service stations in all provinces.

DMRE spokesperson Ernest Mulibana said: “This information collection is what we do regularly and randomly at all stations across the country. The information was collected between April and December 2003 and showed 70 stations had sold diesel with compromised quality.”

