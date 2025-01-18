Top 10 stories of the day: Police on Stilfontein misinformation | Mbenenge sex tape allegations | Mark Lifman murder case

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news update, Saps condemned “misinformation” regarding the Stilfontein rescue efforts of illegal miners, while Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge’s secretary told the Judicial Conduct Tribunal that he sent her heart emojis and an emoji of a python, which she interpreted as being a penis.

Furthermore, the two men accused of murdering alleged underworld figure Mark Lifman will remain in custody after they were denied bail.

News Today: 18 January 2024

Police slam ‘misinformation’ regarding their Stilfontein operations

A South African Police Services (Saps) vehicle is parked near the mine shaft in Stilfontein on 17 November 2024. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP

The South African Police Service (Saps) has condemned what it labels as misinformation regarding the Stilfontein rescue efforts of illegal miners.

Police have been at Stilfontein for Operation Vala Umgodi, blocking supply routes for food, water and other necessities for illegal miners in the area.

Mbenenge sent collage of sex positions, testifies secretary

Eastern Cape High Court judge’s secretary Andiswa Mengo gives testimony before the Judicial Conduct Tribunal. Picture: X / @OCJ_RSA

In response to a request by judges’ secretary Andiswa Mengo that Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge help her with an assignment on gender-based violence, he sent her a picture of a half-naked woman.

This is what Mengo told the Judicial Conduct Tribunal probing her complaint of sexual harassment against the Judge President on Friday.

Mark Lifman murder: ‘You have not been found guilty yet,’ says magistrate as suspects denied bail

Mark Lifman at the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town on 21 October 2022. Picture: Gallo Images / Jaco Marais

The two men accused of murdering alleged underworld figure Mark Lifman will remain in custody after they were denied bail.

Johannes Jacobs, 53, and Gert Bezuidenhout, 37, appeared in the George Magistrate’s Court in the Western Cape on Friday for the decision on their bail applications.

Level 2 warning: Severe thunderstorms, hail expected in parts of Eastern Cape

Picture: iStock

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape on Sunday.

According to the weather service, residents in these areas should expect damaging winds, hail and excessive lighting.

No solution yet to potential ArcelorMittal job losses as CEO calls out ‘unfairness’

A banner with the logo of ArcelorMittal at their Belgium plant in Ghent on 3 December 2024. Picture: Kurt Desplenter / Belga / AFP

Employment and Labour Minister Nomakhosazana Meth has warned that the closure of two ArcelorMittal plants could have a significant ripple effect on other industries.

Meth met with ArcelorMittal management on Friday following the steel manufacturer’s announcement last month of its decision to close plants in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and Gauteng.

