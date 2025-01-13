Police arrest six truckers for theft of minerals in Pongola, KZN

The truckers were handcuffed by members of Operation Vala Umgodi on the N2 Highway in Pongola on Saturday.

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police officers have arrested six truck drivers after they were found driving trucks containing suspected stolen coal in the province.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said truckers were arrested by members of Operation Vala Umgodi on the N2 Highway in Pongola on Saturday.

Arrests

“Police gathered intelligence about trucks which were travelling from Witbank to an unnamed destination in Richards Bay. The trucks were suspected to be carrying coal, which was reported stolen in Witbank.

“The trucks were intercepted and upon searching, police found that all six trucks were carrying suspected stolen coal as uncovered through intelligence. All six truck drivers were duly arrested,” Netshiunda said.

Netshiunda said the suspects, aged between 38 and 50 years old, are due to appear in the Pongola Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Operation Shanela

Meanwhile, thousands of suspects have been arrested during Operation Shanela across the country.

Police said from 30 December 2024 to 5 January 2025, at least 13 105 suspects were arrested, and 125 illegal firearms recovered during the nationwide operation.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Vincent Mukhathi said crime-fighting activities included tracking operations, roadblocks, high visibility patrols, stop-and-searches and tracing wanted suspects.

Mukhathi said the operation was led by the nine provincial police commissioners. A total of 1 743 wanted suspects were arrested.

Major take down

He added the arrested suspects were wanted for serious and violent crimes such as murder, attempted murder, rape, business and house robberies.

Mukhathi also shared a major take-down among other successes.

“A multidisciplinary team comprised of the Saps [South African Police Service] Sekhukhune Task Team, Operation Vala Umgodi members and private security re-arrested the most wanted Zimbabwean fugitive — Lovemore Musoyi (32), after escaping from police custody.”

Mukhathi said police will continue with their operations by asserting the authority of the state to ensure the safety and security of all South Africans and visitors to the country.

