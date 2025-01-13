Mass shootings now ‘norm’ in SA

Over 9 000 killed in mass shootings between 2019 and 2023.

The frequency of mass shootings in South Africa has risen sharply, painting a grim picture of increasing violence.

In the latest incident, eight people were killed on Saturday at a tavern in Pienaar township, near Nelspruit, Mpumalanga, when shooting erupted out among patrons.

The shootout was gang-related, according to Mpumalanga community safety, security and liaison MEC Jackie Macie.

More than 9 000 killed in mass shootings

Between 2019 and 2023, over 9 000 people lost their lives in mass shootings across the country, according to Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, who shared this information during a parliamentary question from Rise Mzansi.

The 2023-2024 period recorded the highest number of victims, with 2 859 fatalities, an increase from the previous year’s 2 524.

Mchunu said: “In total, 9 073 victims were killed over the five-year period, and 218 individuals were injured in multiple shooting incidents.

“A total of 1 986 arrests were made in connection with these cases. Of the 143 multiple murder cases, 22 illegal firearms have been linked to these crimes.”

ALSO READ: Lusikisiki massacre: Police arrest eighth and ‘final’ suspect

Mass shootings alarmingly common in South Africa

William Els, an Institute for Security Studies senior crime specialist, said that mass shootings have become alarmingly common in South Africa, to the point of becoming the norm.

“The reason for this increase is that people often get away with it. If you know you’re going to get away with it, it won’t deter you from doing it again.”

Many mass shootings remain unsolved, which makes the perpetrators more brazen. The best deterrent is swift arrest and successful prosecution.

“Without consequences, they will continue,” Els said. “Our crime statistics are extremely high by world standards. We are in the top 10 globally for murders.

“According to the Organised Crime Index, we are number one in the Southern African Development Community, number three in Africa, and number seven in the world for organised crime. Against this backdrop, the situation is not improving.”

ALSO READ: Mass shooting suspects linked to ANC politician’s murder

Els said mass shootings in South Africa are often linked to gang disputes, competition in the taxi industry, political infighting and illegal mining.

In 2022, from July to November, gun violence at taverns claimed the lives of 25 people. This included the fatal shooting of 15 people at Mdlalose’s Tavern in Nomzamo informal settlement in Soweto, later linked to illegal mining syndicates from Lesotho.

On the same night, four people were killed in Pietermaritzburg. Other incidents in Duncan Village in East London and Katlehong, southwest of Johannesburg, resulted in three and two fatalities, respectively.

In August 2024, a mass shooting at a tavern in Kanana, near Klerksdorp, killed eight people.

Els added: “It has become very easy for South Africans to settle scores this way, and that reflects the sick society we have created. It cuts across all aspects of crime and has become normalised as a way to resolve differences.

“Unfortunately, many of the victims are innocent.”

Preventing mass shootings difficult

Independent crime expert Chris De Kock said that tracking and preventing these incidents has become difficult.

“If we had clearer information about motives, we could identify patterns and prevent similar crimes.

“Knowing if incidents in an area are linked to cattle theft, drugs, or family feuds would allow for better-targeted interventions.”

ALSO READ: Calls for gun control after surge in mass killings

He also highlighted the lack of effective crime intelligence as a major issue.

“Crime intelligence is crucial for preventing such crimes, yet there are concerns about political interference and inefficiency. Appointments in crime intelligence need to be politically neutral.”

He also said the shortage of experienced detectives is a major problem.

NOW READ: Mass killings: ‘Survivors lives changed forever’