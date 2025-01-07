Police arrest more than 13,000 suspects in first week of 2025

The operations were led by the nine provincial police commissioners.

Thousands of suspects have been arrested in just seven days during Operation Shanela across the country.

Police said from 30 December 2024 to 5 January 2025, at least 13,105 suspects were arrested and 125 illegal firearms recovered during the nationwide operation.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Vincent Mukhathi said crime-fighting activities included tracking operations, roadblocks, high visibility patrols, stop-and-searches and tracing wanted suspects.

Crime fighting

Mukhathi said the operation was led by the nine provincial police commissioners. A total of 1,743 wanted suspects were arrested.

He added the arrested suspects were wanted for serious and violent crimes such as murder, attempted murder, rape, business and house robberies.

“Just this week alone, 142 suspects were arrested for murder, majority of these suspects were arrested in Eastern Cape (36), 81 suspects were arrested for attempted murder.

“241 suspects were arrested for rape, again KwaZulu-Natal arrested majority of these suspects with 119 arrests,” Mukhathi said.

Arrests

He said about 1,646 suspects were arrested for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, while 473 alleged drug dealers were arrested and 1,337 for being in possession of drugs, most of them in the Western Cape.

“Altogether 126 suspects were arrested for being in possession of illegal firearms, most of them in KwaZulu-Natal, while 1,166 illegal foreigners were arrested, said Mukhathi.

He said at least 873 motorists were arrested for driving under the influence.

Major take-downs

Mukhathi also shared highlights of major takedowns and other successes.

“Police in Mpumalanga arrested two suspects who shot and killed two men while sitting inside a Toyota Avanza in Ermelo. The suspects then fled the scene after the incident. Police managed to trace and arrest the suspects and are facing two counts of murder.

“A multidisciplinary team comprised of the Saps Sekhukhune Task Team, Operation Vala Umgodi members and private security re-arrested the most wanted Zimbabwean fugitive Lovemore Musoyi (32) after escaping from police custody,” Mukhathi said.

He said the fugitive is facing more than ten criminal cases, including murder, attempted murder, armed robberies, house robberies, business robberies, kidnapping, assaults, stock theft, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition that occurred in Elandskraal, Motetema, Dennilton and Rakgoadi policing areas in Sekhukhune District.

Counterfeiting

Mukhathi also revealed the Gauteng counterfeit unit, Vispol commercial crime unit, brand protectors and reservist seized counterfeit and illicit goods worth R627,290 in Midrand, Johannesburg.

“Members of the Anti-Gang Unit in the Western Cape arrested a 35-year-old man after found him in possession of an AK47 assault rifle and ammunition.

“On 05 January 2025, police in the North West apprehended five suspects in connection with the kidnapping and murder of 26-year-old Lesego Klaas Makaku in Hartebeespoortdam. The suspects dragged the victim outside the tavern to the street, where they allegedly assaulted him to death. Police arrested suspects and are facing charges of kidnapping and murder,” Mukhathi said.

Shootout

Mukhathi said police arrested 54 suspects for illegal mining, most of them in Mpumalanga, while a team deployed in the North West is still monitoring operations in Stilfontein.

“A suspect was fatally shot in a shoot-out with police, while one was arrested after a house robbery in Barberton in Mpumalanga. The suspects held the family, including a nine-month-old baby, hostage and robbed them of an undisclosed amount of cash before they drove off with them with their Ford Ranger.

“Police spotted the vehicle, and the suspects fired at the police who also returned fire. A pistol with ammunition as well as a magazine were seized in the incident,” Mukhathi said.

Mukhathi said police will continue with their operations by asserting the authority of the state to ensure the safety and security of all South Africans and visitors to the country.

