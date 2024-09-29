Crime

Home » News » South Africa » Crime

Avatar photo

By Faizel Patel

Senior Digital Journalist

3 minute read

29 Sep 2024

03:25 pm

Lusikisiki mass shooting death toll rises as hunt for suspects continue

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu vowed that no stone would BE left unturned in the search for the gunmen

Lusikisiki mass shooting death toll rises as hunt for suspects continue

One of the crime scenes of the Lusikisiki mass shootings. Picture: X/@RoykeyNo

The Lusikisiki mass shooting death toll has risen to 18.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa confirmed that the eighteenth victim died in hospital on Sunday.

“There are no other new developments. However, police investigation is underway.”

Watch some members of the family whose members were murdered are now in places of safety.

On Saturday, police minister Senzo Mchunu said the motive behind the mass shootings in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape is still unknown.

“Senseless killings”

Mchunu said investigations are ongoing and described the killings as “senseless.”

“Forensic investigators and the other investigators on a specialized basis standard doing the work, and are hoping that we will find some clues in terms of who did these heinous crimes. We’ll spare no moment and bring them to justice.

“The number of people that perished is intolerably a huge number of people, so we are already referring to that as a massacre. It’s a serious incident and those people [suspects] can’t escape justice,” Mchunu said.

ALSO READ: Police investigate motive behind ‘senseless’ Eastern Cape mass murder [VIDEO]

Manhunt

Mchunu added that national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola had mobilised maximum resources to ensure the killers are found.

He vowed police would leave no stone unturned in the search for the assailants

“The national commissioner has deployed a dedicated team of detectives and forensic experts which include crime scene managers from Pretoria to piece all evidence together in a bid to apprehend these brutal criminals.

“We have full faith and confidence in the team that has been deployed to crack this case and find these criminals. Either they hand themselves over or we will fetch them ourselves,” Mchunu said.

Mchunu said investigations are ongoing and described the killings as “senseless.”

Mass shooting

It’s understood the attacks took place on Friday night in two separate homes at Ngobozana village.

Police said in one house, 13 people were killed, which include twelve women and one man.

In another homestead, four people were also killed. The eighteenth victim was initially in a critical condition in hospital.

ALSO READ: Fifteen women and two men killed in Eastern Cape mass shooting

Read more on these topics

Eastern Cape Editor’s Choice Mass shootings Murder Police Senzo Mchunu

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Lusikisiki mass shooting death toll rises as hunt for suspects continue
Betway PSL Mngqithi reveals Sundowns plan to overcome Chiefs
Politics ‘They cost us votes’ – call for ANC leaders implicated in Zondo, VBS to step aside
Rugby Record-breaker Etzebeth thanks Bok team-mates for producing ‘unbelievable performance’
South Africa SADTU vows to ‘fight’ for full implementation of Bela Bill [VIDEO]

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES