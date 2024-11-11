Police seize counterfeit goods worth millions in Fordsburg

24 Pakistani nationals were arrested during the takedown operation.

Saps alongside its crime-fighting partners, seized counterfeit items valued more than R2 million. Picture: Saps

The South African Police Service (SAPS) is continuing its crackdown on counterfeit goods with a major bust worth millions.

SAPS, alongside its crime-fighting partners, seized counterfeit items valued at more than R2 million in Fordsburg this weekend.

Pakistani nationals

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said the operation was led by the National Counterfeit Goods Unit, in collaboration with the Gauteng Provincial Counterfeit Goods Unit, SAPS’ Operational Response Services (ORS), the Department of Home Affairs, and the South African Revenue Service (Sars), among other law enforcement agencies.

“Twenty-three Pakistani nationals were arrested during the operation for the contravention of the Immigration Act while another Pakistani national was arrested for dealing in counterfeit goods.

“The operation was executed under a search and seizure warrant that targeted a shopping mall on Terrace Road, Fordsburg,” van Wyk said.

Electronics

Van Wyk said more than 8,000 counterfeit items were confiscated, including mobile phones, cellphone accessories and electronics.

“Illicit electronic items were also confiscated by officials from ICASA for non-compliance.

“The SAPS, along with its partners, is committed to eradicating the illegal trade of counterfeit goods to safeguard consumers, legitimate businesses, and the economy of this country,” van Wyk said.

Fordsburg bust

In July, at least 18 foreign nationals were arrested in connection with counterfeit mobile phones, accessories and other electronic items in Fordsburg.

Van Wyk said officials executed a search and seizure warrant in terms of the Customs and Excise Act.

“The operation resulted in the seizure of 10 000 counterfeit items as well as labels and packaging imitating well-known brands. Large quantities of counterfeit branded cellphone accessories such as covers, batteries, chargers and earphones were also found inside purpose-built hidden storages.

“Moreover, police arrested 18 illegal foreigners of different nationalities for the contravention of the Immigration Act of which one suspect is also charged additionally for the contravention of the Cyber Crimes Act,” Van Wyk said.

“Police have been relentless in their efforts to disrupt and dislodge the illicit trade in counterfeit and contraband goods across the country.”

