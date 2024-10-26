Police seize counterfeit goods worth millions in Joburg CBD

As the clamp down on counterfeit goods intensifies, the South African Police Services (Saps) alongside its crime-fighting partners, seized fake items valued at over R3 million in the Johannesburg CBD.

Two suspects, identified as illegal foreign nationals, were also arrested during the operation on Friday.

Raid

The takedown was led by the National Counterfeit Goods Unit, Public Order Policing, South African Revenue Services (SARS), South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) and Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) among other officials.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said the operation was executed under a search and seizure warrant that targeted shopping malls in the Johannesburg CBD.

“More than 6 000 counterfeit items were confiscated, including pharmaceuticals, clothing, watches, bags, cosmetics, and perfumes.

“The SAPS, along with its partners, is committed to eradicating the illegal trade of counterfeit goods to safeguard consumers, legitimate businesses, and the economy of this country,” van Wyk said.

Counterfeit goods

Last week, police have confiscated counterfeit high-end clothing items worth over R37 million during an operation conducted in the Durban CBD, KwaZulu-Natal.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said a team that deals with contraband, counterfeit and illicit goods gathered intelligence that there were shops on Dr Prixley kaSeme Street at the Point area of Durban which were selling counterfeit goods.

Neshiunda said officers also found and seized R200,000 in cash.

“Police obtained search warrants for several shops which were raided on Thursday, leading to the recovery and seizure of the counterfeit clothing items, watches and other big brand items.”

Illicit trade

Netshiunda said five suspects were arrested during the operation.

“All suspects are foreign nationals and their status in the country was yet to be confirmed. Once processed the suspects will be taken to court,” Netshiunda said.

Police have been relentless in their efforts to disrupt and dislodge the illicit trade in counterfeit and contraband goods across the country.

