Why was Gwamanda allowed to serve as Joburg mayor in the first place?

While investigations and the law take their course, you cannot have a government official in a position of power.

Finally common sense prevailed when former Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda was at the weekend axed from his position as community development MMC.

After being arrested for a funeral scheme scam and placed on special leave, it begs the question why it took so long for Joburg council to remove him?

And why was he allowed to serve as mayor from May 2023 to August 2024 in the first place when this was hanging over his head?

If we want to send out a message that government at national, provincial and municipal level is serious about rooting out corruption and crime – which it clearly isn’t – then this is certainly not the way to do it.

Anyone fingered in any dodgy dealings should be suspended immediately, and only brought back if the allegations are proved to be untrue.

The ANC has plenty to answer for as why its step-aside rule took so long to kick in after the fraud charges against the Al Jama-ah councillor were brought up.

We agree with councillor Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku, the DA Johannesburg caucus leader, when she said “the removal of Gwamanda as MMC does not close that chapter”.

She said: “We can only imagine the damage caused by this individual both during his time as MMC and during his short stint as mayor.

“The DA demanded that a full investigation be done into all agreements and memorandums of understandings signed by Gwamanda during his time as mayor and also as MMC.

“We also demand a full forensic investigation into the signatures received by Gwamanda and mayor Dada Morero regarding the renaming of Sandton Drive to Leila Khaled Drive. It is evident that they cannot be trusted.”

It makes you one wonder how and why Gwamanda landed these roles in the first place.