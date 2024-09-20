KZN police kill suspect wanted for the attempted murder of officer

KZN police have now killed at least 90 alleged suspects during violent exchanges between April and September.

A man who previously opened fire on police in KwaZulu-Natal has been killed.

The suspect had earlier encounter with police on the M25 near Inanda that resulted in the man fleeing after a violent exchange.

Police units later tracked the man to a location in the Ohlange area and an altercation ended with the death of the suspect.

Gunshots during stop and search

Police report that the suspect was approached by officers on 14 September after he was allegedly acting bizarrely.

“The suspect suddenly opened fire at three police officers, injuring a constable with a bullet which struck him just below his bullet-resistant vest,” stated KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda.

Two officers at the scene escaped harm but the constable was taken to hospital and his colleagues then began a manhunt for the suspect.

By the early hours of 19 September, police had traced the man to Ohlange who is alleged to have again opened fire on those in uniform.

During this altercation, the suspect injured three officers, but was killed in the process.

Netshiunda confirmed the suspect’s firearm had been reported stolen earlier in September and belonged to his uncle who is a metropolitan police officer.

Police kill man linked to 17 murders

The death adds to the high number of suspects killed by police in KZN in 2024.

Shootouts between alleged suspects and police in the province have resulted in at least 90 deaths between April and September.

In early September, a man believed to be linked to a spate of murders was killed after he had allegedly opened fire on police.

KZN police commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkwanazi had previously warned criminals that putting police lives in danger would dealt with harshly.

If suspects shoot at police officers and put their lives in danger, police will retaliate with proportional force to save their lives and those of innocent community members,” he stated.