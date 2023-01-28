Police officers disciplined after cables stolen in front of Reiger Park police station

Faizel Patel

The Ekurhuleni Police district management has taken disciplinary action against officers who did nothing to stop cables from being stolen in Reiger Park.

Several videos circulating on social media showed suspects allegedly uprooting and stealing copper cables in Reiger Park, right in front of the local police station, on Wednesday.

The non-action from officers have caused outrage among the community who urged the authorities to be proactive in their fight to stop the scourge of cable theft in the area.

Disciplinary action

Police said the management of Ekurhuleni District under the leadership of Major General Anna Sithole had taken note of videos recorded near Reiger Park Police Station where community members were seen digging for cables, according to a post by Arrive Alive.

“The Station management has initiated a departmental disciplinary action against the members seen on one of the videos standing and watching while crime was being committed. The District Commissioner has deployed extra forces to Reiger Park Police Station following the incident.”

“The extra forces comprise of members from the District, Essential Infrastructure Task Team and Public Order Police. Some of the stolen copper cables have since been recovered,” they said.

Police lying?

Commenting on Wednesday’s incident, Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said the group of men ran in different directions when officers and Public Order Policing members arrived at the scene.

However, Pastor Andrew Lee, a member of the Reiger Park steering committee and church leader told The Citizen, officers did very little about the cable theft outside their station.

“They lie to you if they say the people ran away…”

“The police stood on the spot while they were digging next to the station. They could have arrested at least the guys that were actually extracting the cable. They could have had faster response from the regional office because they are aware of this.”

Lee said cable theft is a chronic problem in Reiger Park and the community has been complaining about cables being stolen – allegedly by zama zamas – since August last year.

