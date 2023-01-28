Saps raises R3 million for education of slain police officers’ children

Citizen Reporter

Police Minister General Bheki Cele has conveyed his gratitude to sponsors and donors for investing in the children of police officers who died in the line of duty.

This comes after the South African Police Service (SAPS) held a Golf Day fundraising event to raise funds for the educational needs of the children of the slain officers.

Fundraising

The fundraising event raised R3 million for the educational needs of the children of police officers who died in the line of duty.

About one hundred players from different organisations and private companies gathered together to help raise funds for the South African Police Service Education Trust Fund (SAPSET).

Cele urged the newly appointed Sapset trustees to go an extra mile to raise more funds for the children who may be in a similar situation.

“We can only ensure that the kids of the fallen police are taken care of. The Saps should continue to be a caring organisation for these kids and do what their parents could have done if they were still alive.”

“The new board of trustees must find ways to raise more funds and make it grow. Thank you very much for the contributions you have made for the good cause,” said Cele.

#sapsHQ #SAPS held a Golf Day fundraising event to raise funds for educational needs of children of police officers who died in the line of duty. Event raises R3 million for educational needs of children of police officers who died in the line of duty. TMhttps://t.co/ca66I6mxh2 pic.twitter.com/EBjWpkoLRI— SA Police Service ???????? (@SAPoliceService) January 27, 2023

The police officers who died in the line of duty have been hailed as the champions of law and order who paid the ultimate price in pursuit of a safer nation.

Educational needs

The Sapset service provides financial support for the educational needs of the children of deceased officers through the Saps Education Trust which is currently funding children from grade RR to tertiary level.

Edzani Mabada was one of those who represented the beneficiaries at the event.

Mabada, the 25-year-old daughter of the late Warrant Officer Thomas Mabada who was killed in the line of duty in 2015, was also funded by the Trust to complete her National Diploma in Electrical Engineering.

To date, the fund has assisted more than 1 000 children with their educational needs.

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

