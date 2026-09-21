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Police discover tenth woman’s body wrapped in a duvet in Soweto

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

21 September 2026

03:08 am

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The victim is estimated to be in her twenties.

Police discover tenth woman’s body wrapped in a duvet in Soweto

The South African Police Service (Saps) in Gauteng have opened an inquest after the grim discovery of a young woman’s body in Soweto. Picture: iStock

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The South African Police Service (Saps) in Gauteng have opened an inquest after the grim discovery of a young woman’s body in Soweto.

According to police, the woman’s body was wrapped in a duvet and dumped in a dam at Moroka on Sunday evening.

Tenth body

This is the tenth body discovered in Gauteng in recent months. However, it remains unclear if it is linked to the spate of murders in Ekurhuleni.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the body was discovered at 5pm.

“The victim is estimated to be in her twenties. The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this stage.”

The police have appealed to community members with information about the incident, or anything that can assist the investigation, to contact their nearest police station or the police crime stop number 08600 10111, or alternatively use the MySAPSApp to provide tip-offs anonymously.

Persons of interest questioned for Ekurhuleni murders

Meanwhile, Police Minister Firoz Cachalia says investigators have yet to confirm the presence of a serial killer in Ekurhuleni – but with nine women murdered in recent months, the possibility cannot be ruled out.

The spate of killings has raised fears of a serial predator operating in Gauteng’s east, where detectives are probing whether the cases are linked.

Hotspot

Adding to the alarm, Ekurhuleni has now been revealed as the province’s hotspot for kidnappings, compounding public safety concerns in the region.

Cachalia said three people have been brought in for questioning, but investigations so far have not “confirmed conclusively that we are dealing with a serial killer” on the loose.

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“All the cases are not necessarily linked, and there is some indication of different modus operandi and motives. But nothing yet has been excluded while investigations are ongoing.

Bodies identified

Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga said on Sunday that of the nine bodies, only one had not yet been identified. Seven families have been informed of their deceased loved one.

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Ekurhuleni Firoz Cachalia Gauteng Gauteng SAPS Police serial killer South African Police Service (SAPS) Soweto
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