A 34-year-old suspect has been arrested.

A suspected R12 million hydroponic cannabis operation has been dismantled in Magaliesberg after organised crime investigators raided a farm, arrested a 34-year-old man and seized large quantities of cannabis, chemicals and specialised cultivation equipment.

The members of the Serious Organised Crime Investigation in Gauteng discovered the cannabis hydroponic laboratory on Wednesday.

Drug bust

It is alleged that the multi-disciplinary team comprising Serious Organised Crime Investigation based in the West Rand and Magaliesberg SAPS executed a search warrant at the farm on 05 November 2025, and the plants were taken to the Pretoria laboratory for testing.

“Today, 18 November 2026, the team descended upon the farm wherein the (34) suspect was arrested. Equipment including a heavy-duty generator, fans, chemicals and humidifiers were also confiscated,” Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Krugersdorp Magistrates Court on Thursday, 19 November 2026, on charges of dealing in dagga, possession of dagga and defeating the ends of justice.

Picture: Saps

Drug lab in KZN

Meanwhile, police have dismantled a suspected R100 million mandrax manufacturing operation in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), arresting a 31-year-old man and seizing large quantities of drugs, precursor chemicals and specialised production equipment.

The clandestine laboratory was uncovered during an intelligence-driven operation by the Hawks’ South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau and Kranskop SAPS in Umvoti near Kranskop.

Investigators confiscated mandrax tablets, mandrax powder, a tablet press and chemicals used in drug production.

Investigation

Authorities said the operation followed a lengthy investigation into the spread of illicit drugs across provinces.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Kranskop Magistrate’s Court on charges related to the manufacture and distribution of illegal drugs.

The bust marks another significant blow against organised drug crime as law enforcement agencies intensify efforts to dismantle large-scale drug syndicates operating across South Africa.

Investigations are continuing, and authorities have not ruled out further arrests.