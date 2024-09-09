Police seize fake Springboks merchandise near stadium in Cape Town

The trade in counterfeit goods amounts to economic sabotage.

As Springbok captain Siya Kolisi praised fans for their support after a roaring victory over the All Blacks, the elation was tempered by the confiscation of counterfeit Springboks merchandise worth thousands of rands.

Ongoing efforts to combat the illegal trade of counterfeit goods were rewarded when the fake clothes were seized during an integrated operation near the Cape Town Stadium in Greenpoint on Saturday.

Fake Springboks merchandise

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the operation, involving SAPS members, law enforcement, and brand protectors from various high-end products, began with compliance inspections at stalls around the stadium.

“During the operation the members confiscated various counterfeit goods, imitations of well-known sport brands, which resulted in the issuing of fines for the illegal informal trading without a valid permit.”

The Provincial Commissioner of the Western Cape police, Lieutenant General TheMbisile Patekile, who termed the trade of counterfeit goods as economic sabotage, expressed his thanks for the successful removal of fake products from the streets of the Western Cape.

“These interventions should act as deterrent and stern warning to those who trade in counterfeit goods.”

Picture: Saps

Millions in fake goods

Last week, police seized counterfeit goods worth more than R94 million and arrested five foreign nationals across different parts of the country in less than three weeks.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has been relentless in its efforts to disrupt and dismantle the illicit trade in counterfeit and contraband goods nationwide.

The sting operation was conducted by SAPS and various law enforcement agencies, including the Hawks, the Department of Home Affairs, the South African Revenue Service (Saps), brand protectors, and private security companies.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said they will continue to combat the illicit trade in counterfeit goods, “protecting legitimate businesses and consumers who are subjected to sub-standard products that pose health and safety risks.”

