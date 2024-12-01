Cops foil attempted CIT heist in Ekurhuleni, three dead

Three other suspects were arrested, while two rifles, a pistol and ammunition were recovered.

Three suspects were killed during a shootout as police and private security officers foiled a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist in Ekurhuleni on the East Rand.

The gunfight happened in Kwa-Thema on Saturday.

Shootout with CIT heist suspects

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said three other suspects were arrested. Officers also recovered two rifles, a pistol and magazines loaded with “scores of ammunition”.

Masondo said Crime Intelligence members received information about a group of suspects who were planning to commit a CIT robbery and were meeting at a “safe house” in Kwa-Thema.

“A team of law enforcement agencies were activated to intercept the suspects. As the team pounced on the suspects at their safe house in Kwa-Thema, Ekurhuleni, the suspects shot at the police, and a shootout ensued.

“Two suspects were fatally shot at the safe house, and the third suspect was fatally shot a few metres away, while about six others escaped. Police recovered two rifles, including an AK-47, a pistol and magazines loaded with ammunition,” Masondo said.

Charges

Masondo added that two Toyota Hilux bakkies that were used by the suspects during the attempted CIT heist were seized.

“One of the bakkies, fitted with false registration plates, is reported to have been hijacked in Siyabuswa, Mpumalanga. The search is underway for the suspects who are still at large.

“The arrested suspects are facing charges that include attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms, and conspiracy to commit cash-in-transit robbery,” he said.

Foiled kidnapping

Last week, Gauteng police arrested nine suspects and seized three firearms and a vehicle linked to other crimes during a foiled kidnapping attempt in Ivory Park, north of Johannesburg.

Police spokesperson Colonel Amanda van Wyk said one suspect, recently released from prison, was fatally wounded in a shootout with police after attempting to evade arrest.

“The syndicate was successfully intercepted where one suspect attempted to evade arrest. He fired gun shots at the members, who retaliated and fatally wounded the suspect; nine more suspects were ultimately apprehended.”

Van Wyk said the operation targeted a syndicate planning to kidnap a businessman from Benoni.

