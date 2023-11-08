WATCH: Police arrest five after deadly CIT heist shootout

Police caught the suspects after receiving a tip-off about planned CIT heist in which a guard was shot and killed.

The first group drove in a hijacked Dodge Sedan, which overturned during a shootout between the police and private security guards. Photo: Saps

Police have arrested five suspects after foiling a planned cash-in-transit (CIT) heist in a shootout on Tuesday that has left a security guard dead.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said officers caught the suspects after receiving information of the planned heist.

Watch: police on the scene of the CIT heist

Police have arrested five criminals and foiled a planned cash-in-transit heist in a deadly shooutout on Tuesday that has left a security guard dead. #CITHeist #Police Videos: Saps @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/c1RChvk8y0 — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 (@FaizelPatel143) November 8, 2023

Shootout

Mathe said law enforcement intercepted some members in Vrede, Free State, and caught others in Memel, about 52km away travelling in separate vehicles to KwaZulu-Natal.

“Police were following up on intelligence of a planned CIT when a shootout ensued between police and suspects. Unfortunately, a 40-year-old security officer was shot and killed when the suspects who were travelling in a dodge sedan opened fire.

“A shootout ensued and the dodge overturned, it was later discovered that it was hijacked in Wierdabrug, Centurion. At the scene, two suspects were injured and arrested. Police recovered an AK47 and an R5 with more than 240 rounds of high calibre ammunition,” Mathe said.

ALSO READ: Woman kidnapped during hectic CIT heist found

Manhunt

Mathe said another group of suspects were also intercepted in Memel.

“Three suspects were arrested and some got away. A manhunt has since been launched for those who fled the scene. At this scene, two Mercedes-Benz sedans were recovered and one has already been detected as stolen.

“The National Commissioner of the Saps, General Fannie Masemola, has commended police for foiling and intercepting a gang that was about to commit a cash in transit robbery in KwaZulu-Natal,” Mathe said.

Safer festive season

Meanwhile, Masemola said the safer festive season operations are in full swing as the country is heading towards the December holiday period.

“Our members are on high alert to prevent and combat incidents of serious and violent crime especially aggravated robberies. We will continue to trace these wanted criminals, it’s them and us and this is a fight we are not willing to lose. We have heightened our operations and are intensifying them throughout the country,” said Masemola.

ALSO READ: CIT heists: Is going cashless a viable solution?