Durban police officer’s wife handed life sentence for his murder

Investigations revealed that the metro police officer’s wife had stolen his firearms shortly before he was killed.

Faith Nongcebo Ntombela, the wife of a Durban Metro Police officer, was on Friday sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of her husband.

Captain Zwelakhe Ntombela was shot and killed as he arrived home in Umlazi on 3 May 2023.

Wife steals cop’s guns before murder

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said shortly after a murder case was opened, it was discovered that both the police officer’s private and service firearms were stolen by his wife shortly before he was killed.

The court heard how Faith Ntombela had asked her co-accused, primary school principal Sithembiso Khumalo, to help her find a hitman.

Mhlongo said the first suspect, 28-year-old Mzo Ntombela, was arrested in July last year while hiding in the Msinga area. Captain Ntombela’s guns were recovered at Mzo’s homestead in KwaMaphumulo.

That arrest led to the apprehension of two more suspects, Khulani Cele and Sithembiso Khumalo.

“Mzo appeared in court a few times and he pleaded guilty. He was then sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for murder,” said Mhlongo.

The trial of Cele and Khumalo will continue in April 2025.

Police officer’s wife sentenced

On Friday, Nongcebo was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder. She was also given 10 years imprisonment for theft of firearms and two years for defeating the ends of justice.

Her sentence will run concurrently.

The Hawks head in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Major General Lesetja Senona, welcomed the sentence handed to Nongcebo.

Murder accused sentenced to 10 years

Meanwhile, in a separate case, the Kimberley Regional Court on Wednesday sentenced 35-year-old Mosala Shuping Patrick Hottie to 10 years imprisonment for the murder of 34-year-old Thabisho Malatsi.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Molefi Shemane said the deceased was in Manong Street in Vergenoeg when he was stabbed by the accused.

Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Koliswa, said “contact crimes remain a priority, and efforts will be reinforced to address these crimes during the festive season”.

