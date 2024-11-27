Police foil kidnapping, arrest nine suspects in Ivory Park

A syndicate planning to kidnap a Benoni businessman.

The suspects were arrested late on Tuesday. Picture: iStock

Gauteng Police have arrested nine suspects and seized three firearms and a vehicle linked to other crimes during a foiled kidnapping attempt in Ivory Park, north of Johannesburg.

It is understood the suspects were arrested late on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Amanda van Wyk said one suspect, recently released from prison, was fatally wounded in a shootout with police after attempting to evade arrest.

Attempting kidnapping

Van Wyk said the operation involved the Saps Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Crime Intelligence and various partners and targeted a syndicate planning to kidnap a Benoni businessman.

“The syndicate was successfully intercepted where one suspect attempted to evade arrest. He fired gun shots at the members, who retaliated and fatally wounded the suspect; nine more suspects were ultimately apprehended.

“Further investigation revealed that the three seized firearms and the suspects’ vehicle are positively linked to other criminal cases. The deceased suspect had recently been released from prison,” Van Wyk said.

Robbery

In a separate incident, police arrested four men after they were found with high calibre weapons en-route to commit a robbery.

The suspects were arrested on Tuesday after they were intercepted at the Gosforth Toll Gate on the N17.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said a multidisciplinary law enforcement team received information about a group of men on their way to commit a robbery in Johannesburg.

“Two suspected vehicles were followed from Wadeville until Gosforth Tall Gate, where they were stopped and searched.

“Three rifles with magazines and ammunition were recovered. Further investigations revealed that one of the vehicles, a Lexus, was fitted with false registration number plates and was stolen. Both vehicles used by the suspects were also seized,” Nevhuhulwi said.

Arrests welcomed

The Deputy Provincial Police Major-General Fred Kekana welcomed the arrests

The arrested suspects are expected to appear before court soon on charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

