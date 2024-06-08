Police in Nebo investigate murder mystery

It is only the latest in a string of violent incidents to hit in the country.

Shock gripped the community of Nebo, Limpopo, on Friday when police found the lifeless body of an unidentified man with gunshot wounds.

He was discovered next to a dam at Riverside Village at approximately 9am on Saturday.

The victim was identified as an African male, who looked approximately 35 years old.

According to police reports he was wearing black jeans and a grey T-shirt with white dots.

Limpopo South African Police Service (Saps) reported that emergency services were called to the scene, but the man was already in an advanced state of decomposition.

Police have opened a murder case and are working to identify the victim and his killer.

Six family members murdered in Eastern Cape

On Thursday, a series of attacks left six members of a family dead in Tsolo, Eastern Cape, with police scrambling to apprehend the perpetrators.

The bloodshed began on Monday with the fatal shooting of a 43-year-old man outside his grandfather’s residence in Mpoza.

The carnage continued on Tuesday evening, claiming the lives of five more family members.

Neighbors reported hearing gunfire at a nearby rondavel around 7pm, leading to the discovery of two elderly men, aged 73 and 75, with fatal bullet wounds.

“At the same time, three more people, aged 62-67 years old (male and two females) were shot and killed in a nearby homestead in the same location. It is alleged that they were related to the other three victims,” Colonel Priscilla Naidu explained.

The motive behind these brutal killings remains unclear, but authorities believe two unknown assailants carried out the executions.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Lillian Mene has urged the community to come forward and assist in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

“These senseless acts of violence are purely criminal and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. We will not allow criminals to inflict fear in our communities.