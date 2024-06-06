Six members of the same family gunned down in Eastern Cape

Six people have been killed in three seperate shooting incidents. Picture: iStock

Eastern Cape police are on the hunt for gunmen who killed six members of the same family in three separate incidents in Tsolo this week.

The killing spree began on Monday when a 43-year-old man was shot and killed outside his grandfather’s homestead in Mpoza.

This was followed by the killing of five other family members on Tuesday evening.

Police said that neighbours heard gunshots at a rondavel in the area at around 7pm. On investigation, the bodies of a 73 and 75-year-old men were found with bullet wounds.

“At the same time, three more people, aged 62-67 years old (male and two females) were shot and killed in a nearby homestead in the same location. It is alleged that they were related to the other three victims,” said Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

Motive unclear

It is believed that they were all shot in the head by two unknown gunmen, but the motive for the killings is not yet known.

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Lillian Mene called on the community help find the shooters.

“These senseless acts of violence are purely criminal and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. We will not allow criminals to inflict fear in our communities.”

Taxi violence in the area

The area has been hit with taxi violence in recent weeks. At least three people died and 18 others were injured in gunbattle between Maclear and Tsolo, and in Mthatha.

Eastern Cape transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the attacks came “barely two months after MEC Xolile Nqatha had brought together under one roof all the warring factions in the province for peace talks and the signing of the Peace Accord”.

It was understood that the dispute may have been over routes and the confiscation of guns by authorities.

The department called on the military to assist with restoring and maintaining peace in the area.