Police make breakthrough arrest after ANC councillor gunned down in office

Mleve was shot dead during a voter registration debriefing as armed men stormed the meeting. Police say further arrests cannot be ruled out.

The Eastern Cape police have made a breakthrough in ANC ward councillor Sicelo Mleve’s murder case, arresting a 20-year-old after the councillor was shot at his Gqeberha office.

Mleve was fatally shot during a meeting in his Zwide office on 20 June at about 6:50pm. Two armed suspects stormed the office during a post-voter registration debriefing meeting with about 10 people.

Police arrest suspect in ANC councillor’s killing

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), the suspects held the victims at gunpoint, ordering them to hand over their cellphones.

One of the suspects shot Mleve multiple times before fleeing the scene. The councillor sustained several gunshot wounds and was declared deceased on the scene.

Following the shooting, the police immediately launched a manhunt for the two suspects.

On Thursday, members of the provincial serious violent crime investigation unit apprehended a 20-year-old man in KwaZakhele.

The suspect made his first appearance on Friday at the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court, facing charges of murder, armed robbery and possession of a firearm. The police said additional charges may be added.

Further arrests can’t be ruled out

“The investigation continues, and further arrests cannot be ruled out,” Saps said.

Law enforcement has asked anyone with additional information to contact Lieutenant Colonel Monde Sithole on 082 457 2812, the nearest police station, or share information via #CrimeStop on 08600 10111.

Mleve was a Ward 27 councillor in Nelson Mandela Bay and a member of the ANC Nelson Mandela regional executive committee.

Following his shooting, the ANC Eastern Cape said it was shocked and deeply saddened by the councillor’s murder.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Mleve family, his comrades, friends, and the people of Ward 27 and the broader Nelson Mandela region,” the party said.

ANC and SACP mourn Mleve

“We join them in mourning this painful loss and keep them in our thoughts and prayers.”

The South African Communist Party (SACP) condemned the councillor’s killing.

“He was a prominent leader of the progressive movement in the region, having gained political experience in the youth movement and consistently assuming various roles over time,” the SACP said.

“The brutal murder of Comrade Sicelo is not a random act of violence but is part and parcel of the prevalent political violence in the Eastern Cape province.”

The SACP said Mleve’s murder follows a series of other incidents that are part of organised crime in Gqeberha, and it represents the escalation of an already existing crisis.