DA and ANC councillors murdered on voter registration weekend

The DA's Sinovuyo Dyokwe was killed while returning home from a voting station, while the ANC's Scelo Mleve was murdered in his office.

Two politicians were gunned down on Saturday, as the country was holding a voter registration weekend ahead of the local government elections in November.

DA councillor shot in Dunoon

Sinovuyo Dyokwe, the DA’s Dunoon ward candidate, was shot while returning home from a voter registration venue.

JP Smith, City of Cape Town’s MMC for safety and security, said the DA is “saddened and outraged” by Dyokwe’s murder.

“Known for her bright smile and bubbly personality, Sinovuyo was instrumental in growing the DA voter base in Dunoon and cemented herself as a reliable and effective community activist,” said Smith.

He said the DA has arranged counselling for Sinovuyo’s family, friends and colleagues.

“The DA will be monitoring the situation closely and will fight to ensure Sinovuyo’s loved ones receive the justice they deserve.”

ANC councillor killed in Gqeberha

On the same day, ANC ward councillor Scelo Mleve was murdered in Gqeberha.

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects.

The South African Police Service (Saps) confirms the death of Mleve, saying he was shot while in his office in Zwide at about 6:50pm.

“It is alleged that two unknown armed male suspects stormed the office while a meeting consisting of roughly 10 people was actively underway,” said the police.

It is thought that the suspects held the victims at gunpoint, ordering everyone to hand over their cellphones.

“One of the suspects fired upon a 45-year-old man, inflicting multiple gunshot wounds, before fleeing the scene. The deceased sustained several gunshot wounds and was declared deceased on the scene.”