‘Died instantly’ – Police officer kills himself after shooting four people at Limpopo tavern

One patron was shot dead and three others were wounded in the shooting.

Investigations have been launched after a police officer fatally shot one person at a tavern in Limpopo before taking his own life.

The incident took place in N’wa DzekuDzeku outside Giyani in the early hours of Friday.

‘Fired several shots’

According to the provincial South African Police Service (Saps), the 37-year-old police officer, who has been identified as Sukani Page Khosa, shot patrons at the tavern following an argument around 12:30am.

This resulted in 26-year-old, Smangaliso Hlungwani being killed, while three others sustained injuries.

“Police were alerted about the shooting incident and on arrival, they found four people with gun wounds. One of them was certified dead by emergency personnel, three were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

“According to information, the 37-year-old had a heated argument with patrons including the deceased and his friends. The officer pulled out a firearm and fired several shots at them,” Limpopo police spokesperson, Hlulani Mashaba said in a statement.

Mashaba said Khosa once again fired randomly after some of the patrons tried to apprehend him before he fled the scene.

ALSO READ: ‘Brutally murdered’ – Man dies in police custody after struggle with Table View cops

He also indicated that the police officer, who was a sergeant attached to Saps’ Mopani district office, later killed himself.

“Further investigation revealed that the suspect arrived at his house in the same village, Nwadzekudzeku and turned a gun onto himself, and died instantly,” Mashaba continued.

Giyani police have since opened a case of murder, three counts of attempted murder and an inquest, while investigations continue.

Limpopo police commissioner, Thembi Hadebe condemned the incident.

“This is an unexpected incident, wherein our police officer is the prime suspect instead of servicing communities during this festive period.

“The law enforcers should conduct themselves accordingly and act within the framework of the law on and off their duties without being trigger happy individuals,” concluded Lieutenant General Hadebe.

Officers sentenced

Meanwhile, police officer Bonga Mnomiya has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars after he was found guilty for murder.

“The officer had an argument with the victim at a tavern and when he took out his firearm and shot him, fatally wounding him,” the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In another court case, a police constable was sentenced to 12 years in jail by Selosesha Regional Court.

The police officer, Mohlahehi Poonyane, murdered a bouncer at Motown tavern in Thaba Nchu, Free State.

“The officer fired several shots and one of them struck the bouncer, killing him instantly,” Ipid said this week.

NOW READ: Cop convicted of murder after it’s revealed he lied about victims carrying guns