Suspects arrested for attack on cyclists linked to multiple cases of murder and robbery

Criminologist professor Jaco Barkhuizen said cyclists were easy targets for criminals.

The family of the 58-year-old cyclist who was stabbed in the back, robbed of his bicycle and left for dead in November, are glad to hear the group responsible for the attack are behind bars and set to appear in court.

Freddy Strydom was attacked on a ride with 11 other cyclists in Midrand last month between the R21 and M18 in Centurion. His daughter, Rene le Grange, said the family was extremely pleased at the news of the arrests made.

ALSO READ: Cyclist stabbed, robbed of his bicycle and left for dead in Centurion

“I am blessed to still have my dad after the attack. Some of the other cyclists were not as lucky to escape with their lives,” she said.

Le Grange said cyclists must be aware of the dangers and that even in big groups they can still be attacked.

“We will have to wait and see if the suspects will be put away so the families who have lost loved ones can start to heal,” she said.

Other cases

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said the three suspects who were arrested and linked to cases of murdering and robbing cyclists were positively identified by three cyclists robbed in Olifantsfontein recently.

ALSO READ: Cyclist killed by alleged drunk driver in Potchefstroom

“The suspects are now linked to 11 cases of murder and robbery of cyclists,” she said.

Masondo said the suspects were arrested by police and the Ekurhuleni Metro police department in Olifantsfontein on 18 November, shortly after robbing a group earlier that morning.

“The victims were cycling in Olifantsfontein when they were accosted by five suspects driving in a white Toyota Avanza. “The armed suspects robbed them of their bicycles, cellphones and cash.”

Masondo said the three suspects, aged between 35 and 40 years old, were arrested about two kilometres away from where the cyclists were attacked.

“The suspects are also linked to another case of robbery and murder of a cyclist in the same area on Saturday morning.

“It is reported that the father, his 18-year-old son and a 58-year-old brother-in-law were cycling in Olifantsfontein when they came across the white Toyota Avanza with the suspects in it,” she said.

Masondo said one victim was certified dead after he was shot. Cycling journalist and avid cyclist Teresa Coetzee said the arrests were a significant stride in safeguarding the well-being of cyclists in Gauteng amid escalating concerns over the situation.

ALSO READ: ‘I will never ride a bike alone again’ – Cyclists and joggers under threat

“That cycling has become unsafe is disconcerting.

“The audacious incidents of violence and robbery targeting cyclists are not only criminal but also profoundly unsettling for the entire cycling community.

“The prompt actions of the police in apprehending these suspects are commendable, ensuring they face justice for their alleged roles in multiple cases of murder and robbery,” she said.

Cyclists ‘easy targets’

Criminologist professor Jaco Barkhuizen said cyclists were easy targets for criminals.

“Riding in groups doesn’t guarantee a cyclist’s safety. They are still being attacked in large groups.

“Although police should be commended for the speedy arrests, is this enough?” he asked.

ALSO READ: Gauteng cyclists ‘under siege’ – Hijacking hotspots revealed

Barkhuizen said it was worrisome that three suspects were linked to other cases.

“It would be interesting to see if they have been in court before or if they were out on bail for other cases.”

Barkhuizen said the police and justice and correctional service departments should be combined to share information in real-time more efficiently to deal with criminality.

– marizkac@citizen.co.za