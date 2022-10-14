Two police officers gunned down in Boksburg

Faizel Patel

The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (Saps) General Fannie Masemola has condemned the killing of two officers in Boksburg north on the East Rand.

It is understood the duo, a 29-year-old constable with three years of service experience, and a 45-year-old sergeant who served for 18 years, were responding to a complaint of an unnatural death in the area on Thursday night when they were accosted by three males.

The officers were both attached to the Boksburg north police station.

Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said at the time of the attack, the pair were waiting for a mortuary van when they were disarmed and fatally wounded.

“The suspects who fled the scene on foot took off with the deceased’s service pistols and bullet proof vests.

“All role players have been activated, and a manhunt is underway to apprehend those who are behind the attack, as well as the recovery of the two state firearms and two bulletproof vests.”

Police killings

Masemola has called on South Africans to work closely with the police in ending “senseless attacks” on police officers.

“The killing of officers in the line of duty and for their service pistols undermines the authority of the State and the proper functioning of the criminal justice system.

“While we review our police safety strategy and plan, as management, we are calling for greater cooperation with our citizens, to put an end to such incidents collectively.”

“We believe that such incidents can be prevented. We will not rest until we find those behind the attack and killing of police officers.

“My deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the two members”, said Masamosa.

Mathe has urged anyone with information about the incident to call the Crime Stop Hotline number on 08600 10111, or to contact their nearest police station.

