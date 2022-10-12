Off-duty police officer shot and killed in Gqeberha

Faizel Patel

Police have launched a manhunt for the killer of an off-duty police officer in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape.

It is believed that the 40-year-old sergeant and her husband (age unknown) returned home from a nearby shop when they were attacked.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the motive for the shooting is being investigated.

“As they parked their VW Polo into their open garage in their yard in Bhoyiboy Street in Motherwell, an unknown male approached them.

“The husband, who was the passenger, was shot twice (shoulder and upper body) while the Sergeant (driver) was shot multiple times and died on the scene. Her husband was taken to hospital for treatment.”

“It is further alleged that the suspect got into a vehicle which was parked in the street and drove off.

“At this stage, the motive for the shootings is under investigation. Police are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder,” Naidu said.

Collaborative efforts

The Provincial Commissioner, lieutenant general Nomthetheleli Mene has called for an intensified collaborative approach and the cooperation of the communities following the shooting of the police officer.

Mene conveyed her condolences to the family of the deceased member and has called on the communities and society to work with the police in fighting these ruthless and callous criminals living among them.

“Such killing undermines the integrity of the Saps therefore, we will be leaving no stone unturned until the perpetrator is found and arrested,” she said.

JMPD attempted hijacking

Meanwhile, in Johannesburg, a man was arrested for attempted hijacking and pointing a firearm by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) K9 unit on Tuesday.

It is understood the off-duty JMPD officer was travelling with his family in Braamfontein when they were approached by armed unknown suspects who demanded that they get out of their car.

JMPD said the officer reacted by drawing his firearm.

“The off-duty officer fired one shot at the suspects. The suspects fled the scene and dropped their firearms. Further information received from security indicated that one of the suspects was shot in the left shoulder.”

“Information led officers to Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital where a male suspect with a gunshot wound was found and identified as the suspect who attempted to hijack the off-duty officer, the suspect is being kept under police guard,” JMPD said.

The off-duty officer and his family were unharmed during the attempted hijacking.

