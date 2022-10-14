Limpopo ANC councillor to sue after alleging assault by cop

Alex Japho Matlala

A Limpopo ANC councillor at the Lephalale local municipality is threatening to sue the South African Police Service after a police officer allegedly punched him in his genitals during a scuffle yesterday.

The alleged incident took place during a special council sitting at the Lephalale municipality’s chamber in the Waterberg region.

The meeting was billed to appoint Aaron Mokgehle as new Lephalale municipal mayor.

According to reports, a contingent of police officers was called by the council speaker, Grace Morakalala, after some councillors became unruly.

A fierce argument on whether or not Mokgehle was the rightful candidate for mayor degenerated into a physical spat.

“I am going to sue them. No one has ever punched my scrotum,” said the councillor, Lesibana Monare, during an interview with The Citizen.

Monare said councillors were arguing over the rightful comrade to be appointed mayor. The municipality has not had a legitimate mayor since November last year.

Monare said while the councillors were still arguing in council, a group of armed police officers walked into the chamber and harassed everyone.

“I tried to stop a group of police officers who where pushing and harassing a female councillor,” he said.

“One police officer pushed me back and punched my scrotum with his fist,” said Monare. Waterberg ANC regional spokesperson Seraka Mapeka said the party had advised the speaker of the council to call the police because the situation was becoming volatile.

“Our advice to the speaker was informed by allegations that there were people with guns loitering outside the municipal premises,” said Mapeka.

When the council finally reconvened, 10 ANC councillors were booted out by the speaker and the chief whip amid allegations of unruly behaviour.

Nominations, guarded by security personnel and police from outside the council premises, began after lunchtime.

Mokgehle went toe-to-toe with a DA councillor, Nico Pienar. To the surprise of everybody, Pienaar got nine votes and Mokgehle seven.

The Citizen can reveal that the new mayor for the Lephalale local municipality in Limpopo is Nico Pienar.

It was gravely disappointed in the outcome of the sitting, the ANC in Limpopo said yesterday.

“We had hoped councillor Mokgehle would bag this one,” Limpopo ANC provincial executive committee spokesperson Jimmy Machaka told The Citizen.

ALSO READ: Limpopo: Candidate for mayor faces charges of intimidation