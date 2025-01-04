Police minister cleans up – makes changes with crime intelligence recruitment and political killings task team

People were wrongfully charged to cover up for politicians – expert.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu’s decision to halt recruitment within crime intelligence and disband the KwaZulu-Natal political killings task team has been hailed, with some viewing it as a crucial step toward reforming the law enforcement system.

The measures will form part of broader efforts to address systemic inefficiencies and enhance accountability in the police service.

Crime intellegence recruitment frozen

Senior researcher at the Institute for Security Studies Willem Els noted that the crime intelligence division has long struggled with internal dysfunction and ineffectiveness. “The police, particularly crime intelligence, have faced criticism for their lack of capacity and allegations of being ‘captured’ by individuals who compromised the system.

“One such individual is currently facing court proceedings. This capture left crime intelligence almost toothless, with severely compromised structures and operations,” Els said.

Crime intellegence recruitment frozen

He added that reversing the situation would be challenging as many individuals appointed during the problematic period remain in key positions.

“We know there are allegations around a certain general accused of mismanagement and much of the leadership has been compromised or accused of poor management.

“So the minister has requested an assessment and paused all appointments until a clear strategy is developed which will get to root of the problems,” he said.

In a letter dated 31 December, 2024, Mchunu directed National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola to pause the filling of all vacant posts within the intelligence division. This directive includes vacancies for provincial heads of intelligence and positions at the division’s head office.

The minister also instructed the commissioner to develop a new personnel deployment plan for SA Police Service operations at ports of entry.

Els emphasised that these steps signal a commitment to reform.

“Under the previous minister, transparency was lacking, and operational decisions often overshadowed the national commissioner. Mchunu’s approach, which prioritises governance and strategic direction, is refreshing. We desperately need to fix our crime intelligence structures.

“If the wrong people are appointed to these positions, it will do more harm than good. The minister has given the national commissioner specific deadlines – one in late December and another at the end of January – for feedback and strategies. It’s not a long delay, but it allows time to craft a proper strategy and manage its implementation effectively.”

Political killings task team disbanded

Mchunu has also disbanded the political killings task team, established in 2019 following recommendations from the Moerane Commission to investigate political violence, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal.

In his letter, Mchunu stated: “My observation in this regard is that further existence of this team is no longer required nor is it adding any value to policing.

“I therefore direct that the political killings task team be disestablished immediately. Further, that a preliminary report in this regard be submitted to the minister.”

The final and closing report must be submitted to the ministry management executive committee meeting in January 2025.

Dr Mary De Haas, an independent researcher specialising in political violence in KwaZulu-Natal, welcomed the decision.

“The current minister is taking complaints seriously, conducting investigations, and adhering to protocol.

“This is the first time in years such action has been taken, and it’s a step in the right direction.

“The minister is working through the national commissioner, as the law requires. Not overstepping into the operational side.

“This is a welcome change compared to the past, where such complaints were ignored.”

De Haas indicated there were additional concerns about crime intelligence funds being mismanaged. Informants were not being paid, and appointments were made without qualifications.

“The lack of oversight in state security is alarming. I have reported these concerns to the inspector general of intelligence and copied them to the minister.”

People wrongfully charged

She also highlighted the task team’s inefficacy over its six-year existence, noting that it has achieved little.

“People were being wrongfully charged on trivial charges to cover up for politicians. Some of those wrongfully charged are decent police officers who were just doing their jobs.

“The investigations found hitmen and individuals linked to politicians, but they’ve been silenced by being imprisoned and denied bail.

“The decision by the minister confirms suspicions I’ve had for years. The task team itself is a very strange structure.”

De Haas criticised the task team for its vague reporting structure and alleged political interference.

“When the political killings task team was formed, no one could tell me who they reported to. The answer was always vague but it was alleged that the former police commissioner was running it although he’s not supposed to.

“By that time there had been arrests before they took the docket have just disappeared off the radar and, in some cases, delayed cases.”

