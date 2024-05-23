Four suspects arrested for kidnapping two Bangladeshis

Ransoms were paid for both victims to secure their release.

Preliminary investigations have revealed a link between the two incidents. Picture: iStock

Four people have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of two Bangladeshis in separate incidents in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

The Hawks‘ Port Shepstone-based Serious Organised Crime Investigation working together with Special Task Force, the Ugu district hostage negotiator and other agencies swooped in on the suspects on Wednesday.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said the suspects are aged between 22 and 53.

Kidnappings

“On 26 April, a 36-year-old Bangladesh victim was kidnapped whilst on his was to his shop in Margate. The kidnappers contacted a relative of the victim and demanded a ransom of R800 000.

“A case of kidnapping was reported at Margate Police Station and the case docket was allocated to the Hawks members. During the course of investigations and negotiations, a ransom of R115 000 was paid on 1 May and the victim was released the following day,” said Mhlongo.

Mhlongo said a second Bangladeshi was kidnapped a few weeks later.

“Following that incident, on 18 May, another 24-year-old Bangladeshi was kidnapped at Hibberdene area. Kidnappers called his employer and demanded a ransom of R500 000. A case of kidnapping was reported at Hibberdene Police Station and the case docket was again allocated to the Hawks members for intensive investigation.

Arrests

“Yesterday, a joint operation was conducted and a ransom of R100 000 was paid to the kidnappers. Soon after that three suspects were arrested near a private hospital and R94 000 was recovered. The arrested suspects led the police to a farm in Umzumbe where one more suspect was arrested and the victim was successfully rescued. The victim was taken to hospital for medical attention,” said Mhlongo.

He said preliminary investigations have revealed that there is a positive link between the two incidents.

“They will be charged for both cases of kidnapping as well as extortion. The arrested suspects are expected to appear in the Umzumbe Magistrate’s Court on Friday.”

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Major-General Lesetja Senona applauded the members for their good work.

