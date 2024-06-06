Police say MK party member’s death is not a political killing

Police say the MK party member's death is not a political killing.

Police in Cato Manor are investigating cases of murder and robbery following an incident in which a man was shot and killed in Cato Crest area in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), on Wednesday morning.

Following the incident, the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party expressed concern over the killing of their members.

However, police have watered down the speculation that Mxolisi Zungu’s death was a political killing.

Speaking to The Citizen, South African Police Service (Saps) spokesperson in KZN Colonel Robert Netshiunda urged caution, stating that the motive behind the killing is yet to be established.

ALSO READ: Correctional Services takes 271 runners to Comrades Marathon

According to reports, the victim was strolling along New Road with his wife, having just dropped off their child at a nearby crèche, when the suspect, who was also walking, approached from behind and fatally shot him.

Unfortunately, Zungu was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The suspect took the victim’s firearm before leaving the scene of the crime,” Netshiunda added.

MK party condemns brutal killings

The MK party has linked Zungu’s death to political killings that have invaded the party since the beginning of the election season.

“The MK Party expresses its profound sorrow and deep concern over the brutal and cold-blooded killings of our members. These heinous acts of violence, which began before the elections and continue even now, represent a grievous assault on our democratic values and the safety of our community,” the party said in a statement.

Furthermore, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, the party’s spokesperson, said despite the interventions made by the police in arresting the perpetrators, they find it deeply troubling that the South African Police Service (Saps) and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) are now deploying police and soldiers to quell potential violence from MK Party members.

ALSO READ: Zizi Kodwa steps aside from NEC duties ‘to protect ANC’s reputation’

“This stance is profoundly misplaced and unjust, as it is clear that our members are victims, and not the perpetrators of these violent acts,” said Ndhela.

Despite the violence, the MK party said it has engaged with Minister Bheki Cele and have thus committed to working with law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety and security of its members and the broader community.

MK party urges calm and cooperation

Moreover, the party revealed its awareness of “certain thugs” and criminals who will want to use the narrative to drive violent initiatives by wearing their regalia and performing acts of violence in the name of MK party to discredit and paint its leaders and members as warmongers.

Ndhlela said the factual truth is that it is MK party members that are being targeted as murder victims on a daily basis throughout the country.

The spokesperson urged the party’s members and supporters to remain calm and be patient, despite all forms of provocation.

ALSO READ: Can Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla lead the MK party in parliament ?

“Our commitment to peace and democratic principles remains steadfast, and we urge our community and

South Africans to stand united and refrain from any retaliatory actions,” he said.

The MK party has also urged the media to refrain from driving a negative narrative against the party, which it believes aims to portray it as harbouring criminals and violent members.