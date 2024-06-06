Zizi Kodwa steps aside from NEC duties ‘to protect ANC’s reputation’

He has steeped down with immediate effect.

Former minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa, right, and former EOH boss Jehan Mackay are seen in the dock at the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court, 5 June 2024. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Former Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa has stepped aside as a member of the National Working Committee (NWC) and National Executive Committee (NEC) of the African National Congress (ANC).

The comes amid an NEC meeting on Thursday, with coalitions expected to dominate the gathering.

In a letter dated 5 June 2024, and addressed to first deputy secretary Nomvula Mokonyane and second deputy secretary Maropeng Ramokgopa, Kodwa said he was stepping down with immediate effect.

ALSO READ: ‘Close friend’ admits to giving Zizi Kodwa money, but denies corruption

“I do this in strict compliance with ANC 55 conference resolution on renewal. In addition, to ensure avoidance and protection of the name and reputation of the organisation during the case proceedings against me,” said Kodwa.

“I remain a committed and disciplined member of the African National Congress. I will keep you informed on the status and progress of my case.”

Kodwa and his co-accused, former EOH Holdings director Jehan Mackay, turned themselves in on Wednesday. This followed arrangements with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the Hawks.

ALSO READ: Zizi Kodwa released on R30 000 bail in R1.6m corruption case

The two appeared in court on Wednesday and were granted R30 000 bail. They are expected in court next month.

Kodwa denies allegations

The police arrested them in connection with the findings of the Commission of Inquiry into the Allegations of State Capture.

Between April 2015 and February 2018, Mackay allegedly paid bribes to Kodwa amounting to R1.6 million. The money was used to buy a “luxury” SUV and for “luxury” accommodation.

The bribes were allegedly paid to further the interests of Mackay, EOH and Tactical Software Systems (TSS). It allegedly resulted in a R360 million tender being cancelled.

Kodwa has argued the money was not a bribe, but a loan. He denied all allegations against him.

ALSO READ: Corruption-accused Zizi Kodwa resigns as minister

Kodwa announced his resignation as Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture and member of Cabinet on Wednesday.

“Mr Kodwa has informed the President that he will resign as Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture and Member of Cabinet, after being formally charged,” reads his letter.

“He expresses his sincere appreciation to the President and the governing party for the opportunity to serve the nation.”

NOW READ: Kodwa got ‘flexible’ R1 million loan from friend, but denies corruption

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa