WATCH: Police on scene of CIT heist in Tembisa

Motorists are urged to use an alternative routes.

WATCH: Police on scene of CIT heist in Thembisa

Traffic has been heavily congested with the main road between New Road and Sam Molele Drive in Liliba Section closed. Picture: X/@Abramjee

Police are monitoring the scene of a cash-in-transit heist in Tembisa.

It is understood criminals used explosives to blow up a CIT van in Esselen Park early on Wednesday morning.

Traffic has been heavily congested with the main road between New Road and Sam Molele Drive in Liliba Section closed.

Watch police on the scene of a CIT heist

Alternative routes

Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson Marie Mashishi has urged motorists to use the alternative route.

“Due to cash-in-transit in Tembisa area, the SAPS members are in charge of the scene. The road is temporarily closed between New Road and Sam Molele Drive in Liliba section.

“We urged motorists to use an alternative route, which is a link road towards Esselen Park just before Tembisa licensing department. EMPD officers are on scene diverting traffic,” said Mashishi.

This is a developing story

