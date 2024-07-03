Tshwane cops nab over 500 suspects in joint operations

Police operations in Tshwane netted over 500 arrests, impounded 13 taxis, and issued R20,250 in fines over the weekend.

Police Tshwane District spokesperson Warrant Officer Johan van Dyk said 512 suspects were arrested for various crimes during patrols in crime-prone areas, inspections for compliance and crackdowns on illegal alcohol sales.

“By the end of the weekend, 239 individuals were arrested for offences like assault, housebreaking, public drinking, driving under the influence and armed robbery, with normal police actions at police stations across Tshwane,” he said.

“In the Pretoria-Moot and Villeria areas, Operation Shanela was highly effective. Tshwane Detective teams nabbed 233 suspects, including those involved in serious crimes such as one for murder, two for attempted murder, four for armed robbery, five for rape and 65 for gender-based violence (GBV),” he added.

Van Dyk said three tactical groups of officers were deployed to patrol the Pretoria-Moot and Villeria areas and inspected 15 liquor premises, of which they closed three and confiscated 35 780ml of illicit liquor for not complying with regulations.

“Additionally, 28 undocumented immigrants were detained for deportation with six persons being arrested and fined for drinking in public,” he said.

Van Dyk said during the operation, 1 141 individuals and 462 vehicles were searched, resulting in the arrests of 11 persons for drunk driving and one suspect for drug possession and dealing when 13 Ziplock bags containing various drugs were found in his possession.

Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said the TMPD taxi unit members conducted a road safety operation in Atteridgeville on Friday, when 13 minibus taxis were impounded for not complying with the rules and regulations of the road.

Mahamba said 31 Aarto infringement notices with a total value of R20 250 were issued to other motorists. “Members from region 7 in Bronkhorstspruit and region 4 in Centurion conducted separate drunk-driving operations to enhance safety on the roads, making sure that everyone driving is fit to operate vehicles,” he said.

Mahamba said over 300 vehicles were stopped and searched, 48 Aarto infringement notices were issued with a total amount of R33 500 and six persons were arrested for drunk driving.

“Public transport is one of the primary uses of transportation for many people in Tshwane and the TMPD is determined to check the roadworthiness of vehicles to reduce road fatalities. The objectives of these operations are to check driver and vehicle fitness,” he said.

Crossroads Recovery Centre in Pretoria director and addictions counsellor Mike Maschek said they treated just as many people coming into rehab as before.

“Alcoholism and addiction will always be around. About 10 percent of the population suffer from it,” he said.

“I don’t think people’s behaviour has changed. It’s just [that] sometimes police do more, like over Easter weekends. If police had roadblocks every day in every entrance to every town, they would be arresting people constantly,” he said.

“South Africans have always had a drinking [problem], nothing has changed,” he said.