Police nab two suspects for murder of KZN ward councillor

The suspect were arrested at a house on Ntumbeza Road in Imbali

Ward 41 councillor, Mabhungu Mkhize was shot and killed in Imbali Unit 14 on Friday afternoon. . Photo: iStock

Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of an African National Congress (ANC) ward councillor in KwaZulu-Natal.

Msunduzi Municipality ward 41 councillor, Mabhungu Mkhize was shot and killed in Imbali Unit 14 in KZN on Friday afternoon.

The shooting also left one other person wounded.

Arrest

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said swift response by police in Plessislaer led to the arrests of the two suspects.

“Police responded to reports of a shooting incident and upon arrival a vehicle which the two victims were travelling in was found riddled with bullet holes. It was reported that two suspects approached the vehicle and opened fire at the occupants.

“The driver tried to drive away, however he lost control of the vehicle and collided with a house. The passenger sustained gunshot on the thigh and managed to run to safety. The 45-year-old councillor was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. No one in the house was reported injured,” Netshiunda said.

Netshiunda added officers from Plessislaer and the Umgungundlovu District Task Team mobilised resources and the suspects were arrested at a house on Ntumbeza Road in Imbali.

“Two firearms were found hidden on the roof of a garage and the vehicle which was reportedly used as getaway from the crime scene was recovered and seized.

“The suspects, aged 23 and 27 years old, will appear in court soon on charges of murder and attempted murder,” Netshiunda said.

Manhunt

Meanwhile, police in Rustenburg have launched a manhunt following the death of a 49-year-old businessman who was allegedly gunned down by unknown suspects.

It is understood the businessman had just arrived at a coffee shop in the Rustenburg central business district (CBD) on Wednesday, 23 August 2023, when the suspects attacked him.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the man was shot several times.

“The suspects then fled the scene with a blue Volkswagen Polo vehicle.The motive of the incident is yet to be determined and no arrest has been effected. Investigations into the matter are underway,” Mokgwabone said.

